Making Eyes at the Sooners
Eventually, the 2020 running back dominoes were going to have to fall. No question Oklahoma was going to fare very well in this process, and the Sooners have done just that.
And eventually the emoji eyes from head coach Lincoln Riley were going to start being revealed. One down, still several to go, and it is indeed another four-star offensive prospect.
Already with one Rivals 250 running back commit, there’s room for one more. Mesquite (Texas) Poteet’s Seth McGowan announced his commitment to the Sooners on Thursday afternoon.
McGowan, ranked No. 208 in the Rivals 250, picked OU from a top four of OU, USC, Texas A&M and Georgia, among several other offers. The Bulldogs appeared to be the biggest threat for the Sooners, especially coming off an official visit to Athens last month.
However, the work Riley and running backs coach Jay Boulware had put in proved to be more than enough for the Sooners to win the battle.
OU offered McGowan in January 2018, and there had been some ebbs and flows in his recruitment with OU trying to figure out how the running back numbers were going to work and McGowan trying to figure out his best plan of attack.
The Sooners have had one in the bag since July 2017 when Aledo (Texas) High’s Jase McClellan made his move, and the quest was on for No. 2.
McGowan said he grew up an OU fan, saying his family started to really enjoy the Sooners during the Bob Stoops era. After being absent from Norman for a while, things kicked back up in a hurry when McGowan made his official visit to OU the first weekend of May.
He had a tremendous junior season, rushing for 1,614 yards on 218 carries with 25 touchdowns, averaging 7.4 yards per attempt.
McGowan becomes the No.10 commitment for OU’s #20Deep class and the third from the visitors who were on campus during that first weekend of May.
Frisco (Texas) Reedy four-star offensive tackle Nate Anderson was on an unofficial visit at the same time as McGowan and Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field four-star offensive tackle Noah Nelson were on their official visits.
Eight of OU’s 10 commitments are from the state of Texas.