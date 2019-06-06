Eventually, the 2020 running back dominoes were going to have to fall. No question Oklahoma was going to fare very well in this process, and the Sooners have done just that. And eventually the emoji eyes from head coach Lincoln Riley were going to start being revealed. One down, still several to go, and it is indeed another four-star offensive prospect. Already with one Rivals 250 running back commit, there’s room for one more. Mesquite (Texas) Poteet’s Seth McGowan announced his commitment to the Sooners on Thursday afternoon. McGowan, ranked No. 208 in the Rivals 250, picked OU from a top four of OU, USC, Texas A&M and Georgia, among several other offers. The Bulldogs appeared to be the biggest threat for the Sooners, especially coming off an official visit to Athens last month.

However, the work Riley and running backs coach Jay Boulware had put in proved to be more than enough for the Sooners to win the battle. OU offered McGowan in January 2018, and there had been some ebbs and flows in his recruitment with OU trying to figure out how the running back numbers were going to work and McGowan trying to figure out his best plan of attack.