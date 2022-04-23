Mayfield comes 'home' again

You win that prestigious award, you get a statue in Norman, and the unveiling of Mayfield’s statue was just one of the many highlights in the last couple of days.

Everybody knows the story about the kid who grew up in Austin, walked on at Texas Tech and OU before setting records, making history and winning the Heisman Trophy in 2017.

With all the rumors running rampant about what’s going to happen with Mayfield’s NFL future, this weekend had nothing to do with that. He was home again, and the OU faithful let him know it will always be home.

“In the process of where I’m at right now of not knowing the next landing spot, to be able to come back just potentially a week prior to wherever I’m going to find out,” Mayfield said. “It’s pretty cool to come back to where this all started. It’s a good reset being around family, friends, loved ones. Just to have that home base, you know? You always have somewhere to go back to, that you can lean on. It’s pretty cool.”

He was drafted No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft and has played his first four seasons in Cleveland although, as he alluded to, nobody is sure where he will play the 2022 season.

No matter what happens there, he’ll always be the personification of being a Sooner.

Mayfield finished his career with 138 career touchdowns with 119 passing, 18 rushing and the one receiving score. He was in the top-five for the Heisman award in 2015 and 2016 before finishing his career taking home the prize.

OU had hyped the event for the last couple of months. It was about packing the palace for the initial spring game for first-year head coach Brent Venables.

Mission accomplished as the attendance was announced at 75,360, easily the highest in OU’s history and about as legitimate a number as you’ll find with the upper decks being opened.

The excitement was there, and the OU fans brought it.

“You can hear about it. The ticket sales and all that. All the guys coming back. But until you’re actually here and in the moment seeing some of these former players. Seeing Bob (Stoops). Seeing (Barry) Switzer. Ran into Tommie Harris and Gerald McCoy. I could go on and on about the former players. It’s so special. Until we were here and in the moment, I didn’t realize what an honor this really was.”

Venables wasn’t there to experience the Mayfield years in person, but he remembers the competitive fire and the story behind the story.

“He's a tenacious competitor. He's a leader of men,” Venables said. “He plays with passion and toughness and makes people around him better. I love his story. Everybody sees the glory, but there's a story behind him and, of course, Sooners know that. It's just an amazing story.

The guy just kind of shows up. It's this guy named Mayfield from Tech. They're like, 'Is Mayfield somewhere in her?' If you knocked him down in Walmart, you wouldn't know who he is. He just looks like a JAG, just a guy. And he's one of the best players to play the game. If you have a statue at Oklahoma, you're a dude. It's pretty cool. I love how he competed.

“To me, he fueled the whole entire program every single week on both sides of the ball. He had that type of charisma, toughness and leadership to him. What a great one.”

The statue was unveiled Friday evening, followed by a halftime celebration during Saturday’s spring game.

Mayfield was flanked by fellow Heisman winners like Kyler Murray, Sam Bradford and Jason White, and there were a lot of questions about what the pose was going to be.

It turned out it was the stiff-arm Mayfield gave to an Oklahoma State defender in scoring a rushing touchdown in the 62-52 Bedlam win in Stillwater in 2017.

Why? An explanation that only someone like Mayfield can give.

“We all know Joe Castiglione is going to keep it pretty appropriate. So the flag plant was never going to happen,” Mayfield said. “They gave me a couple of options. And I thought no better way to keep a statue in the state of Oklahoma than for it to be a stiff arm over your little brother. Forever. They have to deal with that one.”

Mayfield hasn’t changed, and OU fans are glad he’s still their No. 6.