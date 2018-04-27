There we were huddled together around an iPhone 6 watching Baker Mayfield’s live Instagram feed of his NFL Draft experience. In the corner of the room, ESPN’s own broadcast was playing on the TV.

I had seen an alert on my phone that Mayfield was going live on Instagram, so I announced to the room that we were probably going to find out whether OU's QB was going to be drafted first by watching the live feed on a phone.

Thursday night I was in a room spending time with my second family: The Bonney family.

This was the family who raised me on OU football.

When I became friends with Clifton Bonney at 11 years old, he introduced me to what college football was all about.

I was a kid from Kansas. The only college sport talked about in Kansas in the mid-80s was basketball.

Clifton was head over heels for OU football because his father, Henry Bonney, played for Bud Wilkinson in the 1950s. He and his wife, Willette, came all the way from Yazoo City, Miss., because Henry was a star lineman and because Bud Wilkinson was recruiting him.

OU was a great football program and the Sooners had a great Petroleum Engineering program. Henry would go on to receive his undergraduate degree in Petroleum Engineering and then graduate from law school at OU.

After Clifton and I became best friends, I wasn’t spending college football Saturdays anywhere but inside Oklahoma Memorial Stadium or in front of a TV watching the Sooners on the road.

I first learned about Barry Switzer and the triple option. I remember being on a family trip to see my grandma back in Kansas when Troy Aikman broke his leg against Miami.

I wasn’t able to be in Norman that day. And as Aikman was being taken off the field, no one was there to share with me how crushing that day was as a kid.

I was there in the sleet when Charles Thompson broke his leg late in the game against Nebraska in 1989.

I remember being up in the Santee Lounge with the Bonney family eating “buffalo” before OU took on Colorado: a game that ended up serving as the bursting bubble on Howard Schnellenberger’s career at OU.

I also learned what the Red River Rivalry was all about. It was a magical weekend where you stayed in fancy hotels and went to fancy dinners and watched football.

That’s the way the Bonney’s did it anyway.

Even though I started in the media business before the Sooners won their national championship in 2000, Clifton and I went to the Orange Bowl together that night.

It was the last time I ever went to an OU football game with a ticket in my hand instead of a press pass.

Thursday night was a special night too. It ranks right up there with my best memories of OU football.

I wasn’t covering the draft for SoonerScoop last night. I left that up to Eddie and Bob. I wasn’t available to tweet anything about Baker being selected as the first pick of the NFL Draft.

That’s because it was my iPhone being used by Clifton’s mother to watch Baker Mayfield’s live Instagram feed.

The room we were huddled in was the ICU at a hospital in Oklahoma City.

I was there with Clifton and his older sister Laura. Both had flown into Oklahoma City on emergency flights from California after being told on Sunday their mother, Willette, probably wasn’t going to make it.

Other family members and close friends have been taking turns visiting the ICU throughout the week.

Now, no one has ever called Clifton’s mom ‘Willette’. Since I was a kid, she’s always been known as ‘Bitsy’ and when grandkids started arriving she became ‘Mimi’.

So here was Bitsy, who is 82 years old, and who has survived pneumonia and a resulting operation over the last two weeks. She can’t speak because she has tubes going everywhere.

But she proved Thursday night she has improved enough to watch an iPhone just fine.

And at the moment she is frantically pointing at my iPhone as Baker Mayfield is about to take a phone call from the Cleveland Browns.

She reaches down and writes on a piece of paper: “Walk On”

Even as rough as these last two weeks have been for her, she notices Baker is wearing a shirt that says ‘Walk On’ before we do.

As ESPN is detailing Baker’s “off-the-field” issues Bitsy just shakes her head back and forth in a displeasing manner. Clifton looks at me just as pissed, ‘How can they keep bringing this up!?’

As Bitsy continues clutching my iPhone and watching every move that Baker makes on Instagram Live, she looks up at Clifton and me and starts making a motion with her hand back and forth.

She’s trying to tell us that Baker looks nervous.

He absolutely did.

We’re only supposed to have two visitors in the ICU, but with Clifton, his sister and me, we’re at max capacity.

And I don’t know if you’ve ever been in an ICU before, but there aren’t a lot of smiles. This is a place where a lot of patients never recover.

But things are looking up for Bitsy Bonney on this Thursday night. I tell her the story of David Boren having a mild stroke during Bob Stoops’ statue dedication ceremony.

Because people in the ICU probably enjoy stories of other people who have recently been rushed to the hospital?

Man, you’re an idiot Carey.

I tell her Boren had his own statue dedication the next week and she wants to see what his statue looks like so we pull it up online.

She writes down on her notepad how pleased she was with David Boren as OU’s President.

As Baker is announced as the No. 1 pick, the room is filled with excitement. No one was more excited than Bitsy.

It was another special moment that few fans will ever get to experience.

From the time Mayfield and the Sooners took the field against Ohio State last season, he’s been a bit of a Sooner miracle.

Thursday night, Mayfield had one last sprinkle of magic left for Sooners fans.

Of all the nights we’ve seen Baker do the unthinkable, Thursday night was my favorite.

It was something I got to share with a group of people that have meant so much to me and a group that really needed something to cheer after a week like this.

As for Bitsy, she was doing much better late Thursday.

She's kind of a miracle herself.