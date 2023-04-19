Javian McCollum has put an end to that. The former Siena guard becomes the initial portal commitment for Moser and staff, announcing his pledge to the Sooners on Wednesday afternoon.

OU has seen plenty of defections via the portal or the NBA Draft, but heading into the week, no commitments.

More than a month into the transfer portal window, Oklahoma basketball fans were wondering when was Porter Moser going to get things going?

McCollum was sought after by a lot of programs, but it came down to OU, Nebraska and South Florida. He visited OU two weeks ago, and it felt like the Sooners were in a good spot.

They had to continue to play the waiting game, with McCollum going to Lincoln over this last weekend. But by weekend’s end, it felt like the Sooners had still absolutely done enough and were still going to be the call when McCollum was ready to make it.

McCollum, 6-foot-2 and 155 pounds, averaged 15.9 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game last season, shooting 43 percent from the floor. He started 25 games this previous season.

The OU staff was laying low in the last couple weeks of March, surveying the portal before being ready to make a push. The Sooners are done being hesitant.

OU has had five official visitors in the last two weekends, and it’s very likely McCollum won’t be the sole commitment to come from the last couple of weeks.

The commitments are coming, the arrival of assistant coach Armon Gates is definitely something that has given the program a push.

Moser knows this third year at OU is vital, and he’s got his portal class off to a terrific start by getting McCollum in the fold.