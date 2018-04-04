In spite of numerous offers in recent years Oklahoma's success rate at Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco has been non-existent. They are hoping to change that in 2019 with two highly talented cornerback offers in five-star Chris Steele and Trent McDuffie . Though Steele has gotten the lion's share of the recruiting notoriety it was McDuffie who first made his way to Norman last weekend.

The three-star prospect, who transferred from Anaheim Servite to Bosco, enjoyed himself in Norman and says that while he is listed as an athlete on Rivals the Sooners were very clear about where they see him fitting in.

"It was great" McDuffie said of his trip to Norman with his mother. "I am being recruited as a defensive back."

There has been a lot of talk of Oklahoma's work at cornerback and McDuffie was told by Kerry Cooks and co. that he is a priority in their recruiting.

"They just told me that I was a big priority for them and told me how much they want me," he said.

Was there something that stood out to him about Oklahoma?

"I like the level of success the team holds themselves to," he admitted.

McDuffie, who will be visiting Washington on Tuesday, says that he isn't yet sure on a return to Norman but he and his family are already talking about another visit to Norman.

"No plans yet but I am talking with the coaches and my family on a possible official visit."