Advertisement

in other news

Quick Slants: More snaps coming for Taylor Tatum?

Quick Slants: More snaps coming for Taylor Tatum?

Parker Thune and Jesse Crittenden look at the most notable OU interviews from this week.

 • Jesse Crittenden
OU notepad: Taylor Tatum will 'earn more of an opportunity'

OU notepad: Taylor Tatum will 'earn more of an opportunity'

Taylor Tatum has had quite the impact since arriving at Oklahoma this summer.

 • Jesse Crittenden
WATCH: Brent Venables' full Week 2 press conference

WATCH: Brent Venables' full Week 2 press conference

Oklahoma head coach meets with the media in advance of the Sooners' home date with Houston

Video content
 • Parker Thune
Tyler Keltner fueled by confidence on the field: 'It's the best feeling'

Tyler Keltner fueled by confidence on the field: 'It's the best feeling'

There's no one more confident than Tyler Keltner when he steps on the field.

 • Jesse Crittenden
Brent Venables gives injury updates during his weekly coach’s show

Brent Venables gives injury updates during his weekly coach’s show

During his weekly coach’s show, Brent Venables gave an update on the status of Branson Hickman, Nic Anderson, and more

 • Brody Lusk

in other news

Quick Slants: More snaps coming for Taylor Tatum?

Quick Slants: More snaps coming for Taylor Tatum?

Parker Thune and Jesse Crittenden look at the most notable OU interviews from this week.

 • Jesse Crittenden
OU notepad: Taylor Tatum will 'earn more of an opportunity'

OU notepad: Taylor Tatum will 'earn more of an opportunity'

Taylor Tatum has had quite the impact since arriving at Oklahoma this summer.

 • Jesse Crittenden
WATCH: Brent Venables' full Week 2 press conference

WATCH: Brent Venables' full Week 2 press conference

Oklahoma head coach meets with the media in advance of the Sooners' home date with Houston

Video content
 • Parker Thune
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 5, 2024
Midweek Mailbag: Projecting the Sooners' offensive line
Default Avatar
Jesse Crittenden  •  OUInsider
Beat Writer
Twitter
@jessecrittenden
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
oklahoma
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
Oklahoma
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
oklahoma
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
1 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
Oklahoma
1 - 0
Oklahoma
Houston
0 - 1
Houston
-27.5, O/U 49.5
Oklahoma
1 - 0
Oklahoma
Tulane
1 - 0
Tulane
Finished
Oklahoma
51
Arrow
Oklahoma
Temple
3
Temple