Quick Slants: More snaps coming for Taylor Tatum?
Parker Thune and Jesse Crittenden look at the most notable OU interviews from this week.
• Jesse Crittenden
OU notepad: Taylor Tatum will 'earn more of an opportunity'
Taylor Tatum has had quite the impact since arriving at Oklahoma this summer.
• Jesse Crittenden
WATCH: Brent Venables' full Week 2 press conference
Oklahoma head coach meets with the media in advance of the Sooners' home date with Houston
• Parker Thune
Tyler Keltner fueled by confidence on the field: 'It's the best feeling'
There's no one more confident than Tyler Keltner when he steps on the field.
• Jesse Crittenden
Brent Venables gives injury updates during his weekly coach’s show
During his weekly coach’s show, Brent Venables gave an update on the status of Branson Hickman, Nic Anderson, and more
• Brody Lusk
Midweek Mailbag: Projecting the Sooners' offensive line
