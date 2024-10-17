Midweek Mailbag, Pt. 2: Will Jackson Arnold return this season?

in other news
Sam Godwin says guards Kobe Elvis and Jeremiah Fears have stood out
Kobe Elvis and Jeremiah Fears have been the two most talked-about names, Godwin says they have been the most impressive
OU notepad: Mid-season staff changes not on the table for Venables, Sooners
There a lot of options on the table. One of them, however, doesn't appear to be mid-season changes to the coaching staff
Venables, Arnold have discussed possibility of redshirting this season
It's clear Venables is evaluating a ton of options when it comes to the Sooners' QBs.
WATCH: Brent Venables' full pre-South Carolina presser (with time stamps)
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media Tuesday morning in advance of a home tilt with South Carolina
Pick-Six: Plays from OU-Texas that will define the rest of the 2024 season
Take a closer look at six plays from OU-Texas that encapsulate just how ineffective the Oklahoma offense has been.
