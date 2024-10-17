Advertisement

Sam Godwin says guards Kobe Elvis and Jeremiah Fears have stood out

Kobe Elvis and Jeremiah Fears have been the two most talked-about names, Godwin says they have been the most impressive

 • Brody Lusk
OU notepad: Mid-season staff changes not on the table for Venables, Sooners

There a lot of options on the table. One of them, however, doesn't appear to be mid-season changes to the coaching staff

 • Jesse Crittenden
Venables, Arnold have discussed possibility of redshirting this season

It's clear Venables is evaluating a ton of options when it comes to the Sooners' QBs.

 • Jesse Crittenden
WATCH: Brent Venables' full pre-South Carolina presser (with time stamps)

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media Tuesday morning in advance of a home tilt with South Carolina

Video content
 • Parker Thune
Pick-Six: Plays from OU-Texas that will define the rest of the 2024 season

Pick-Six: Plays from OU-Texas that will define the rest of the 2024 season

Take a closer look at six plays from OU-Texas that encapsulate just how ineffective the Oklahoma offense has been.

Premium content
 • Bryan Clinton

Published Oct 17, 2024
Midweek Mailbag, Pt. 2: Will Jackson Arnold return this season?
Jesse Crittenden  •  OUInsider
Beat Writer
Twitter
@jessecrittenden
