In the latest edition of Midweek Mailbag, I answer questions from OUInsider subscribers about OU's special teams, the running game, expectations for Porter Moser and how the softball team looks heading into 2024:

@Mattdj2002: "What needs to improve the most for the Sooners to keep winning, and why is it special teams? Thoughts on how the punt game in particular can be improved?

I think the biggest thing, as far as big picture, that the Sooners need to improve is the running game. But I’ll talk about that later. If you zoom out, the Sooners’ special teams have largely been fine. The Sooners are averaging 13.4 yards per punt return and 24.5 yards per kick return. OU’s opponents, conversely, are averaging 0.67 yards per punt return and 16.75 yards per kick return. The Sooners have yet to surrender a punt return longer than seven yards or a kick return longer than 26 yards. Peyton Bowen has already blocked two punts this season. And despite the bad 46-yard miss against Texas, which was impacted by a strong gust of wind, Zach Schmit has made eight of 10 field goal attempts and has been a little more consistent than he was last year. The biggest concern is punting. Josh Plaster is averaging 40.29 yards per punt on 14 attempts, while Luke Elzinga is averaging 37 yards on four attempts. Overall, the Sooners are averaging 37.43 yards per punt while opponents are averaging 41.12. Taking that in the context of last season, when Michael Turk averaged over 46 yards per punt, it’s clear this year has been a huge downgrade. The Sooners only have two punts of 50 yards or more, compared to seven for their opponents. And, of course, the biggest special teams miscue of the season came when Plaster’s punt was blocked against Texas, which was recovered for a touchdown. The thing is, I’m not sure there’s a big solution here. The punters just need to, well, punt better. Plaster has seen his first action this season since 2019, and he’s historically been more of a kicker than a punter. Elzinga has been disappointing considering he averaged 42.4 yards per punt in 145 attempts while at Central Michigan. It’s clear the Sooners are going to need to address the punter situation in the offseason. In the meantime, I think you just hope they perform better on game day and avoid mental mistakes like the Texas game. Or the offense could try just scoring a touchdown on every possession.

@PigPen1775: "In your opinion, what's been the biggest issue with the run game and how do you fix it?"

It’s a combination of a few different things. While there have been some cases where the offensive line has created holes that the running backs haven’t taken advantage of, the offensive line has been inconsistent when it comes to run blocking. Only two offensive linemen have a Pro Football Focus run-blocking grade higher than 64 — Walter Rouse and Savion Byrd, and Byrd hasn’t played since the Tulsa game. That left guard spot in particular has been inconsistent. Is Byrd the best fit there? Troy Everett? Cayden Green? Hard to say. But it’s understated how much a running back and an offensive line can/need to develop chemistry. Every running back has a unique style and hopefully develops a rhythm with their offensive line. Given how much of a carousel the backfield has been, it’s easy to argue the running backs haven’t really had an opportunity to develop synergy with the big boys up front. Also, the reality is that Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk, when healthy, are significantly more explosive than Tawee Walker and Marcus Major. Of course, through six games that hasn’t come to fruition. Walker has been impressive and is the hardest runner of the bunch, but he’s not really known for his speed. Unless Barnes and/or Sawchuk prove they can make plays on the field, I think the easiest solution is to pick one running back and make them the primary guy moving forward. Walker may not be the fastest guy, but he’s averaging 4.5 yards per carry and he’s seen seven fewer attempts than Major, who’s averaging 3.8. It’s time to make Walker the bell cow.

@SoonerinKansas1: "With the Big 12 arguably the best basketball league, what does Porter Moser need to do to this year to make fans and administration a believer?"

The short answer? Make the NCAA Tournament. That has to be the goal. The Sooners narrowly missed it in 2021-22 and weren’t even close last year. The Sooners have failed to make the NCAA Tournament in three straight years just once since the early 1980’s. This program just needs momentum of some kind. Failing to make the tournament in Moser’s first three years would be a huge blow heading into the SEC. Really, the tough part about Moser’s tenure is that the Sooners just haven’t been fun to watch. The team has played at one of the slowest paces in the country in the last two seasons. There just hasn’t been a ton of scoring. Fans can overlook some losses if a team is fun to watch or shows progress. Last season was a step back in both regards. Moser has been put in a really tough spot. He’s had to completely rehaul the roster each of the past three offseasons via the transfer portal. It’s really, really hard to find consistency and build a program that way. What he desperately needs is for good players to return for multiple seasons. But that won’t happen unless the Sooners win consistently. It’s a paradox. Outside of Milos Uzan and Otega Oweh, it’ll be again be completely new players who are playing significant minutes this season. The good news is Moser sounds like he wants to play faster and more uptempo, and this roster should be able to do that. Maybe they’ll be fun to watch and win some more games. But if the Sooners again fail to make the tournament, the concerns about Moser’s vision are only going to grow louder.

@SoonerinKansas1: "With the Battle Series going on and the back to back to back champs back on the field, how is this softball team going to look compared to last season's team?"