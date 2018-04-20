The Sooners didn’t show a lot of resistance at that position last season. It doesn’t help that they also lost one of their most promising youngsters in Du’Vonta Lampkin after he decided to leave for the NFL draft after his redshirt sophomore season.

And a lot of the responsibility for being embarrassed lies with the defensive line.

There are also plenty of remnants of this team that just got embarrassed defensively by Georgia in the Rose Bowl.

But there was also football. There is this team that has to take the field in September without Baker Mayfield, without Ogbo Okoronkwo.

Spring football is over at Oklahoma. There have been many celebrations including Bob Stoops’ statue unveiling and those over the formation of one of the best recruiting classes in recent memory.

There are few players who bare more pressure to turn things around in 2018 than defensive linemen Neville Gallimore, Amani Bledsoe and Dillon Faamatau. They will be relied on to bolster the middle of the OU defensive line. Mark Jackson is a player who will need to step up on the outside.

The fact those players are so key to a turnaround for a defense ranked 67th in total defense last year seemed to put Mike Stoops on edge during the final Sooners’ spring practice this week.

“You’ve got some young guys on your line that play near your line – Mark Jackson, Neville Gallimore, Amani Bledsoe - did you see jumps from most of those guys this spring that you needed to see?”

That was my question to Stoops on the final day of spring practice. I just wanted a recap of where those guys stood coming out of spring.

I thought that was a legitimate question considering all those players will be keys to the Sooners having a legitimate defense next fall.

Mike Stoops did not.

“I thought I said that like three different times this summer Carey,” barked Stoops. “That’s all I talked…”

Stoops was interrupted by other reporters who were uncomfortable and trying to diffuse the situation.

“We wanted to make sure this time,” said one reporter.

“I know, that’s all I talk about, you want me to talk about it again?” asked Stoops.

“It’s a new day. It’s a new day and we need new comments!” chimed in a fanboy posed as a reporter who tried desperately to come to Mike Stoops’ defense .

“You’re just trying to get something from me aren’t you?” Mike Stoops asked me.

My reply?

“No, you’re just trying to be a jerk.”

Yeah, it was weird, it was awkward.

But it was telling too.

Is Stoops worried about his defensive line next year? Is that why he snapped a bit?

Maybe. Even if this crew has done well in spring football, no one is hanging their hat on Gallimore, Bledsoe and Faamatau as difference makers next season.

Gallimore has loads of potential. But where the hell did he go last year?

I actually liked what I saw of Faamatau when he was in games.

And as highly recruited as Bledsoe was, and as good as he can look every once in a while, I still hesitate to see a difference maker there.

But it’s a starting point for a defensive line that has had some baffling moments the last couple of seasons.

Start with Charles Walker, a player who chose to sit out over half a season due to concussion concerns after he was cleared by multiple doctors.

Matt Romar was another curious case last season.

Then you have Lampkin who left after his sophomore season to enter the NFL. Lampkin’s biggest contribution for the Sooners might have been spurning the Longhorns.

“They’re showing some maturity,” said Stoops of his defensive line. “That wasn’t the case over the last couple of years. We lacked leadership in that room and it showed at critical times. This group is unified and they’re very eager to play better. That’s where it all starts up front and I think our team’s feeding off that.”

The Sooners have been a defensive line full of personal agendas over the last couple of years.

Eventually, Stoops admitted just that.

“Sometimes bad leadership can be worse than no leadership,” said Stoops. “Our kids are starting to realize (that). They’re all kind of pulling together and we’ve have very few distractions over the past offseason. I just think our kids are in a good place right now.”

It was kind of fun calling Stoops a jerk in public. Seeing as everyone already thinks we’re drinking buddies because I won’t call for his job.

But that shows you how poor the development of the defensive line has been over the past two seasons.

Regardless of leadership, Stoops will be called a lot worse if the defensive line doesn’t make the jump they need in 2018.

One thing is certain, it won't be the last time Stoops is asked about the development of his key contributors along the defensive line heading into 2018.

Drinks are on me jerk.