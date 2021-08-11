Mike Woods at home with Sooners

If you’re looking for an example of how quickly things can change with the transfer portal in college football, there might not be a better case than Oklahoma wide receiver Mike Woods.

Woods finished spring practice at Arkansas, even catching a touchdown pass in the spring game back on a Saturday in April. By that very next Friday, he had entered the portal and announced his commitment to the Sooners.

That’s how fast it can all happen now.

“It was very, very hectic,” said Woods about that seven-day period. “Had many teams reaching out to me, and honestly, I wanted to end it a little earlier than I did. But my mom wanted me to go ahead and meet with a few more people. But it was very hectic and like I said, it was pretty easy decision for me, seeing what Coach Riley does with transfers and quarterbacks and receivers — and as a whole offense.”

Woods was coming off a very successful season with the Razorbacks, with 32 catches for 619 yards and five touchdowns. There’s no doubt Hog fans were expecting big things from him 2021. That still could happen, but it’ll be as a Sooner, not a Razorback.

Woods didn’t say anything negative about his time in Fayetteville, but there was something telling him that it was time to make a move.

“It was just something that was on my mind and I felt it was the best move for my career to just find another opportunity,” Woods said. “And as a wide receiver, you look at OU every year putting out these big numbers and every receiver wants to be in an offense like this. So it was pretty easy when they reached out to me.”

At 6-foot-1 and 198 pounds, Woods brings some size into the room. Those numbers don’t sound big, but when you see him in person, you realize his skill set is going to be a little bit different than what has been in Norman the last couple of years.

The Sooners have been priding themselves in finding speed and deep ball threats, but Woods is going to be someone who isn’t afraid to do the little things to get the job done. Even if that means lowering his shoulder a time or two.

“But Mike Woods, that dude, he's strong,” cornerback D.J. Graham said. “He’s a physical. He has strong hands. You got to — if you're trying to poke the ball out — you got to go through his hands and he's gonna catch it. He runs good routes to be a big dude. He's agile, and he's like I said, he's physically he's gonna — he doesn't do much juking in the open field. He's gonna put his head down.”

You might think Woods’ head would be spinning a bit. Everybody knows how complex the system can be for head coach Lincoln Riley. However, Woods said his experience is paying off in that department.

He had the summer to work on things. And with this being his third offensive system in as many years, he knows adapting is part of the game.

And part of his game is being just a little bit excited about working with quarterback Spencer Rattler.

“I've definitely developed great chemistry with him throughout these past couple weeks he's been here,” said Rattler last week. “He's a lengthy, tall, bigger receiver so it gives me options to put the ball up.

“What stands out to me is how he has long arms, and he can go get the ball. You can throw it up high, he'll go get it. He's got good top-end speed and sharp cuts, all that. He's a complete receiver and we’ve gotta keep developing that chemistry. It's not fully there yet, but it'll be there before the season for sure.”

There’s a nice mix in the room right now, as it pertains to veterans and young receivers. Woods knows he’s bringing a bunch of experience, and now he’s determined to show he can bring the production, too.