There are going to be a lot of familiar faces for the Oklahoma basketball team. A lot of guys the Sooner fans have watched grow up before their eyes.

Following a season where OU only had one senior, Lon Kruger’s crew has six for the campaign that tips off this evening at University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, coached by former OU assistant Lew Hill.

Names like Jamuni McNeace, Christian James and Rashard Odomes just feel like they’ve been around forever. They’re going to be vital parts to the 2018-19 puzzle, but if you’re looking for something a little under the radar, look no further than the graduate transfers Aaron Calixte and Miles Reynolds.

“Fifth-year seniors, not like they’re coming in as freshmen,” said Kruger last week. “They’ve been through college atmospheres, college games. They know a little bit more about what to expect. They both have such a great attitude. They both work hard. They both like being here.”

Each has his own journey. Calixte, a northeastern kid, a point guard grad transfer from Maine. Reynolds, the Chicago native via St. Louis University and Pacific, a ball of energy off the bench as a combo guard.

Two guys used to scoring buckets, now in a much different role. Calixte averaged more than 17 points per game last season at Maine. Reynolds, in conference play, put nearly 15 points per outing.

They’re not going to be asked to do that as Sooners. That’s not always the easiest thing for experienced veterans to accept.

“No, not tough to accept because our team is so unique because there’s going to be somebody going off every night, but you don’t know who it will be,” Reynolds said. “We’ll play the right way and lock in defensively. I don’t think we’re going to have any trouble scoring this year, either.”

OU knew it was losing Khadeem Lattin to graduation. You had to feel it was guaranteed Trae Young was heading to the NBA. But the wrench in the plans came when guards Kameron McGusty and Jordan Shepherd opted to transfer. McGusty to Miami, and Shepherd closer to home, Charlotte.

It was back to work for Kruger and staff to find the right puzzle pieces. It appears to be a natural fit with Sooners when it comes to Reynolds and Calixte.

“Both are skilled guys. Both bring good energy, good athleticism,” Kruger said. “Both are really good people and good teammates. Combine all that together, it made for a good fit.”

Calixte had a lot of suitors once he hit the grad transfer market, but there was something about his OU visit in April that sealed the deal.

“The biggest thing was the opportunity,” Calixte said. “It was a good fit for me to come here. The whole school made me feel at home. Coaches had their families out. Feeling I had, made me feel like I was already part of the family.”

Reynolds and Calixte didn’t know a thing about each other before the grad transfer process. As crucial as it has been for them to get to know their new teammates, it was pretty important for them to get to know each other as well.

Watching them at practice, off the court, it’s almost hard to believe they haven’t been friends or teammates for years.

When you have common goals, the bond forms quickly, said Reynolds.

“The thing with me and Aaron is we’re both two unselfish people that just want the best for the team,” Reynolds said. “Once we realized how we were focused on the same goal on the court, then it expanded off the court. We hang out a lot. We’re able to trust each other on the court by building a good bond off the court.”

Unselfishness is part of their goals. Dedication to defense is, too. Leadership is high up there. But if there’s one thing that might stand bigger than all of them, it’s the chance to taste the NCAA tournament.

Neither has done so, and this is their final opportunity. Maybe their best one.

“I hear it every day,” said Calixte about OU’s tournament experiences. “That’s something I want to experience for myself. We’re going to push ourselves every day to get to that point.”