There were some obvious names to choose as breakout stars for Oklahoma in 2020. Because of COVID-19, though, you’d be hard-pressed to think of a freshman.

Wide receiver Marvin Mims is just different, and he showed why in separating himself from the rest of the pack en route to becoming one of the best freshmen in the entire country.

His numbers don’t tell the whole story, but it’s a nice little add-on in talking about how well Mims played despite the difficult situations.

He finished the season with 37 catches for 610 yards and nine touchdowns, to go along with averaging 12.5 yards per punt return.

All the returning talent that was coming back in the receiver room for 2020 had some second-guessing Mims’ decision or how quickly he could make an impact. He had the penchant to make the big-time play over and over and earned his respect.

“He made the most competitive catches in the group… He made the ones he was supposed to make,” said head coach Lincoln Riley last week. “Then he made several that were competitive balls. That’s a lot of times what separates elite players. He was able to pick it up mentally and kept producing.

“We honestly probably should have played him a little bit more than we did. He did a nice job of it. Now there’s several plays that he didn’t make that we would fully expect him to make more of and more of as we go on, but certainly a good start.”

Mims put up some of the most ridiculous numbers as a senior in high school, but you never know how that’s going to translate when you arrive on campus. He was a mid-year enrollee and early reports were good, but then COVID-19 struck and canceled everything.

It was only natural to assume there’s no way he could have developed the type of relationship with quarterback Spencer Rattler necessary to become a main target. No way he could navigate through those tough circumstances and see the field.