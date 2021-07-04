Moore, A Star Sophomore
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Oklahoma's 2022 recruiting class seems to be hitting it's stride and one of the key pieces they needed to reel in was a star pass rusher. And on Sunday that pass rusher came home to the Sooners as ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news