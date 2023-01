Oklahoma's defensive class in 2023 may be the best the Sooners have signed in the last 15 years and there's some growing belief that it may have have a full accounting as of yet. Beyond that, the class of 2024 will undoubtedly be adding defensive talent and one of the biggest pieces will be visiting Norman in a little over a week - where do they stand prior to that trip?

Finally, can the Sooners get back into the thick of things for one of the nation's top 10 prospects?

WOKElahoma - January 18, 2023