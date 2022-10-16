Pettaway also brings a considerable amount of short area burst and ever-improving route-running. And he recently put it all on display against district rival Cy-Falls.

CYPRESS, Texas – It doesn’t take long watching Oklahoma Rivals100 wide receiver commitment Jaquaize Pettaway to understand why he was so coveted by the Sooners staff. His speed makes him a danger on every snap but the more you watch Langham Creek play the more you realize there’s more to his game than just elite long speed.

Pettaway, who is a bigger guy than some might assume at around 5-foot-11 and 175-pounds, also seems to take a great deal of pride in his ability as a blocker. Rather than simply getting in the way of a defender he seems to take great pride in trying for pancake blocks.

As good as he is with those hands as a blocker he does a nice job with catching the ball and isn’t one who lets the ball into his body, even in traffic.

But even with all of these various talents, Pettaway doesn’t shy away from his most well-publicized talent.

On the night he had an 84-yard touchdown catch where the nation’s No. XX overall player ran past a defender before his quarterback found him and he simply outraced the Falls defense to the goal line.

The talented pass catcher is a guy with just about every skill in the book but he’s more advanced than he gets credit for and most notably is far more than just the ‘speed receiver’ that he is often painted as.