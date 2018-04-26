Spring won’t answer all the questions surrounding the Sooners, but it’s time to take a step back and evaluate what we did find out during the last month of practices.

Oklahoma officially concluded its spring practices last week, giving everybody a glimpse of what to expect when the 2018 season rolls around.

What we learned: The depth at running back is even better than we thought, and we all thought it was pretty dang good to begin with.



One of the positive stories coming from spring is redshirt freshman Kennedy Brooks. Now it’s clear in talking to Lincoln Riley and Jay Boulware that Brooks still has to learn how to be a complete back, but it’s also clear he can make plays in the running game.

Brooks had 109 yards on 11 carries in the spring game and has a natural ability to find a hole, hit it and make something happen.

Rodney Anderson didn’t participate in the spring game, a concern to absolutely nobody. Boulware stressed he knows what he has in Anderson so no point in putting him out there and risking injury.

That injury almost happened to Trey Sermon after he was tackled by Patrick Fields in the spring game. It didn’t look good for his right leg, but Boulware was confident last week that it won’t be anything major that will keep Sermon out.

Mid-year enrollee T.J. Pledger looked good early during the spring but didn’t finish the month healthy, missing some practices and missing the spring game itself.

Marcelias Sutton is someone who is ready when his number is called, but you’d expect that number to be called in the return game more than anything else just like it was in 2017.

As for H-Back, not much was said at all regarding Jeremiah Hall and Carson Meier. Hall missed a good portion of spring with an injury, while Meier might be a finished product as who he is right now. A great blocker but not likely to be a major threat in the passing game.

Running back was a question heading into 2017 after the departures of Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine. It is not even close to being a concern for the 2018 season.