Oklahoma's huge visit weekend for the Red-White game was, without question, an undeniable success but there are still numerous players who have yet to decide that the Sooners are trying to add to their 2019 and 2020 classes. One such player is Jaden Davis of national powerhouse Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas who within moments of his arrival in Norman threw out a signal that Sooners fans have come to know well.

Since then there has been plenty of talk of just how the visit went and that's a question that Davis is all too happy to answer.

"I loved it, I was more shocked of how much I loved the campus and the players. I didn’t know what to expect," Davis said. "I hung out with Bookie (Brendan Radley-Hiles) and Miguel Edwards, I was with them the most."

Not surprisingly, Oklahoma's lone five-star from the 2018 class, already had a relationship with yet another of the Sooners prized recruits.

"I've known him through social media i’ve talked to him a lot, he always had a message for me and kept it real," he explained.