Morris in the right place at OU

“She said ‘Wanya, is there something you still want to do?’ And we just broke down and had a long talk,” Morris said. “She said ‘first, you have to figure out who Wanya is. Your answer will follow after that.’ As long as you keep your faith in God and figure out who Wanya is, you’ll be fine.”

Morris understands it now. And a conversation with his mother shortly after the Alamo Bowl helped everything begin to click.

You’d knew there would be some adjustment issues and growing pains, but nobody could envision just how long it would take for Morris to make an impact.

Gray and Lawrence were nice, but everybody was fired up about Morris and connecting with offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh . Felt like a perfect match.

There were a lot of reasons to be excited about Oklahoma for the 2021 season. Included among them was the influx of the Tennessee trio.

Morris was a highly touted recruit for the 2019 class and jumped in immediately for the Vols, something you don’t see often with an offensive tackle.

That’s how good he was right off the bat, and that’s why OU fans were so giddy about what Morris was going to bring to the table in 2021.

There were off the field issues that lingered, but everybody was sort of waiting for the moment when Morris showed who he was.

“It was definitely hard, especially mentality because you come from playing and then you didn’t play, but I really needed that,” Morris said. “So that helped me mature a lot and grow up and see a lot of things about myself I needed to see. This year, I feel like I come with a better intensity, a better focus. I’m able to do things and see things I couldn’t do or see before. It’s all been a help.”

Morris doesn’t point the finger at anyone but himself. Yes, it was tough learning the OU system and working with Bedenbaugh. Absolutely, it was a jolt with the Lincoln Riley coaching change and all the uncertainty that came with that.

But in the end, it was up to Morris. Now? It’s still up to Morris, and he believes he’s putting his best foot forward.

“Mindset. I had to change my mindset, the way I think, the way I did things,” Morris said. “I just felt like I was tired of people telling me how good I can be and started doing something about it. I had to change my routine up. I thought it would be the best for me to be the best me I can be. I had to change week-to-week, spiritually and emotionally. There’s a lot of things I had to go through to do that.”

He’s had a lot of support along the way. You start with Gray and Lawrence because of the Tennessee connection, but it goes beyond that.

It’s head coach Brent Venables, and it’s coaches like Bedenbaugh. When Morris hit the portal following the 2020 season, he said it didn’t take long to reconnect.

“When you go through the portal and you see things for the second time, you get to see those coaches who’ve been there and done that,” Morris said. “He has the tremendous stats and a wonderful person, on and off the field. Why wouldn’t I? He’s done it before, why can’t he do it with me?”

Physically, mentally, Morris is in a different place now. A much better place, and the returns have been incredibly positive through the first half of spring practice.

Morris gives a lot of credit to the SOUL Mission, the group created by Venables to help with player relationships and mental health. It would have done Morris a world of good in 2021, and he’s using it to his full advantage now and already has in the last couple of months.

“Coach Venables has also done a great job putting that team in place for that reason,” Morris said. “I feel like we don’t harp on that enough. We don’t have enough people to help. There’s never enough people to help people going through things, because you never know what somebody is going through.

“And some people just connect with people differently. Those are some of those people. They connect with people differently. They connect with your soul. SOUL Mission.”

It’s time for Morris to find his best self, to be his best self and nobody is more excited about that than Morris to show who he is and what he can do.