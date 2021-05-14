Moser: ‘Fit’ essential for OU’s final scholarship

Putting together a roster in the age of the transfer portal is difficult enough, but the challenge only increases when you’re a first-year head coach like Porter Moser is at Oklahoma.

Moser has four players returning for next season’s team, which meant Moser and staff have had to work overtime in assembling the rest of the group.

As it stands now, the Sooners have 12 of their 13 scholarships accounted for. One spot is still empty. What is Moser emphasizing the most in examining the roster?

One word – fit.

“So the thing I’m being really strategic on is whether they have one, two, three years left, is do they fit? Do they fit what I’m trying to do? If they have one year, then it’s one year,” said Moser during a Zoom on Friday afternoon. “But do they fit? Do they add something to the program as a person, as a player? Their skill set, what we need? I’m looking at that more than I normally would.

“If they have extra years, that’s great. Like Tanner Groves, he fit everything and has two years instead of one. That’s awesome, Jacob Groves is the same. Jordan Goldwire, he fits everything but only has one year, it is what it is. But he fits what we’re looking for. With the transfer portal, you really have to be more about what exactly fits you and then the years come second because you just don’t know.”

In adding the eight players, three will be freshmen (Bijan Cortes, C.J. Noland, Alston Mason), Goldwire and Ethan Chargois are going to be what’s been termed ‘super seniors’ because of COVID-19 rules. It’s scattered throughout, but it’s a great point in trying to figure out how to manufacture a team.

You can’t have too many freshmen, can’t have too many seniors. Fit is imperative, obviously, but Moser also knows if the Sooners are going to fill that final spot, it’s time for some athleticism.

“I still do think we need to add some athleticism, which we’re in the process of doing,” Moser said. “I can’t comment on certain things, but we’ve got some spots open. And we’re definitely going to continue to add athleticism as well.”

Transfers Tanner and Jacob Groves (Eastern Washington), Jordan Goldwire (Duke) and Ethan Chargois (SMU) have all signed with OU, while Akol Mawein, a former Arkansas signee, committed to the Sooners earlier this week.

‘The Four’ making their mark

The only reason Moser didn’t have to do a complete rebuild is because of the four guys who have stuck around in Umoja Gibson, Elijah Harkless, Jalen Hill and Rick Issanza.

When Moser was introduced last month as head coach to replace a retiring Lon Kruger, Moser didn’t mince his words in saying those guys didn’t know him yet.

A month later? Things have changed.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with these guys. We’ve really had four guys to work out in these spring workouts,” Moser said. “You had Mo Gibson, Elijah Harkless, Jalen Hill and Rick Issanza.

“I will tell you this, just been really pleased with those fours willingness to work, willingness to learn, to listen, and I really like who they are as young men. They’re high character guys. They’re about Oklahoma basketball. They’re about getting better.”

Moser said he appreciates Gibson’s work ethic and leadership, Harkless’ grit and effort. He anticipates a much bigger role for Hill, and is excited to work with Issanza and try to bring out some of his 7-foot-1 potential.

It’s not just on the court, though.

“Those three guards, I was really pleased with how they embraced it,” Moser said. “Off the floor, spent some time getting to know them. I think they’re great young men, and I’m excited to coach those guys.”

The full team will return to Norman in June.