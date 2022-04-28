Moser making best of portal

TULSA – One constant from Oklahoma head basketball coach Porter Moser has been about building and establishing his culture and what he wants from the program.

There are definitely some curveballs being thrown along the way, but nothing that is deterring Moser or making him second-guess his approach.

The latest came Wednesday afternoon when guard Mo Gibson, who it felt like would return to OU for one more season, put his name in the transfer portal.

It felt like things were set with Gibson until earlier this week. That’s the portal life, though. It can change just like that.

“My take on that is the portal, all that, you can be…I could sit here and complain about it all done,” said Moser at the OU Caravan event at Cain’s Ballroom. But at the end of the day, I’m going to find people that want to wear this OU jersey proudly. They want to be in this program. I’m going to keep searching and keep finding. And if someone doesn’t want to be in that program, then they’re not in that program.

“I’m going to find people that have both feet in because I’m blessed to wear a hell of an OU right there (pointing at the logo on his shirt). there’s only two ways you can approach it. You can keep getting mad about the portal or you can keep…I’m going to make the best of it, man. I’m going to find people to put the best people representing the university of Oklahoma on the floor.”

Gibson was the second quasi-surprise portal entry for OU in the last month. Elijah Harkless, after initially saying he would return, opted for the portal and committed to UNLV earlier this month.

That one wasn’t as big of a surprise to Moser, who fully understood what Harkless was thinking and how things progressed there after Harkless’ injury.

“EJ got hurt and he was out the remainder of the season. He was still in recovery,” Moser said. “But we talked about it. Right after the season we talked about it and he said that was probably what he was going to look for. So that one didn’t surprise me. I know he put out there that he was coming back and then a couple of weeks later (he left) so it was a surprise.

“But when he got hurt, he came in and we were just talking about some things. I think he wanted to get closer to the west coast. And I think he’s going to UNLV. But I think he’d indicated that he wanted to get back closer to California and some family.”

The Sooners currently have four open scholarship spots, but Moser was able to give some good news in saying George Washington transfer Joe Bamisile is officially with OU.

The waiver process is still to be determined there, but Moser is excited about what Bamisile brings to the table.

“Athleticism and length and his ability to score,” Moser said. “He averaged 16 points per game and has scored his whole life. He had 16 per game in the Atlantic-10. His length. He’s 6-4, but has a 7-1 wingspan. He’s an extremely long guard who can score on the wing.

“I think, after some time, he’s going to be a terrific defender. We’ve been talking about that. He has the athletic ability, quick-twitch athlete. He’s way above the rim. One of our highest-flying athletes.”

Bamisile is the lone scholarship addition via the portal so far. Former Wofford forward Sam Godwin has chosen to transfer and walk-on at OU. Godwin played at Southmoore.