Moser: Sooners can't let Texas loss 'define' them
NORMAN — Porter Moser didn't sugarcoat anything after the Sooners' 75-60 loss to Texas on Tuesday. He took the blame loss for the loss, but said the Sooners simply had to be a lot better.
But he also said he could tell the Sooners were physically and mentally exhausted in the second half. After a day off on Wednesday, the Sooners went right back to work.
The message? The Sooners have to keep looking forward.
"We had a true session, a film session," Moser said during Friday's media availbility. "A get-better session... It was good for us to take a day off. They went nine straight days, three games. So, saw what we could have done better. Saw the disappointing things that happened in that game. And I thought it was really, really healthy. That game, we told them, that game doesn’t have to define you. In basketball, January, February, March, there’s a lot of games. A lot of opportunities. Obviously that one stings.
"But for us, that game doesn’t have to define us. But it needs to change us and get us better, tougher in those situations. (It showed) things we could have done better defensively. "
Despite the loss, the No. 11-ranked Sooners (15-4, 3-3 Big 12) still sit in good position. However, things aren't going to get any easier, and that starts on Saturday (1 p.m. ESPN+) against a Texas Tech team (15-4, 4-1 Big 12) that sits atop the conference standings and also defeated the Longhorns 78-67 earlier this month. Oh, and the Red Raiders haven't played since Saturday, giving them a rest advantage over the Sooners.
""We had to put in our scout, put in our game plan. We're gonna have to really practice today. That's been our focus, not about them on their bye week," Moser said. "But it is what it is. But we're looking forward to getting back and competing and being who we are. We weren't good, but we weren't who we were in a long stretch of that game the other day. So we're excited, whether we have two days off, three days off, four days off, we're excited to get back and compete and be who we are."
Moser remains confident in Sam Godwin
It's been a rough three-game stretch for the Sooners' starting big man. Over his last three games, he's totaled four points, seven rebounds, seven turnovers and 10 fouls. His foul trouble has limited him to just 36 minutes on the floor, forcing the Sooners to play John Hugley extended minutes or turn to small lineups with Jalon Moore at the five position.
But Moser isn't worried at all about Godwin's recent play.
"I've just got a good feeling about Sam right now," Moser said. "I think he's going to come out and have a great game Saturday. I just do. For me, he was putting so much pressure on himself, and I think he's just taking a deep breath on his day off. He came back, had a great practice yesterday. He was bouncing, he was dunking, he was all over.
"Sometimes when you're in your head about foul trouble, you foul more. That's what happened. He went after a rebound, didn't get it and just kind of shoved the guy out of bounds.I was like, 'Sam?' He was like, 'I don't know.' (Shrugs). Now he's just getting back to playing. And if you get in foul trouble, you get in foul trouble. You've just gotta be smarter with it. But I want him to be aggressive."
Sooners have to be much better on the glass
The Sooners have been an above-average rebounding team in the Big 12 this season. They rank fifth in rebounding margin (6.3) and second in opponent rebounds (31.2). However, the Longhorns absolutely dominated the glass on Tuesday, 40-24.
Moser knows the Sooners have to be better, and they should have an opportunity against a Texas Tech team that ranks 13th in rebounding margin and 12th in total rebounding.
"A lot of times I'm always saying, 'Don't let your offense dictate your defense.' If you're not making shots, it doesn't matter. You can guard," Moser said. "I thought our defense dictated our offense. I thought we weren't playing very good defense (against Texas)... When your offense isn't going you need those extra offensive rebounds. We talked about it. We talked about in our film session, we've gotta go get extra rebounds, extra possessions.
"Those are guys like John Hugley, challenging him. 'When you're in there, you gotta come up with one or two.' Rivaldo Soares has been good at it, getting us extra possessions. Otega's gotta get us extra possessions. But we have been good rebounding the ball. We're gonna have to be very good against this team rebounding the ball with the way they offensive rebound and the size they have. So rebounding's always one of those things that we're nonstop talking about, addressing. It's a key to every single game."