NORMAN — Porter Moser didn't sugarcoat anything after the Sooners' 75-60 loss to Texas on Tuesday. He took the blame loss for the loss, but said the Sooners simply had to be a lot better.

But he also said he could tell the Sooners were physically and mentally exhausted in the second half. After a day off on Wednesday, the Sooners went right back to work.

The message? The Sooners have to keep looking forward.

"We had a true session, a film session," Moser said during Friday's media availbility. "A get-better session... It was good for us to take a day off. They went nine straight days, three games. So, saw what we could have done better. Saw the disappointing things that happened in that game. And I thought it was really, really healthy. That game, we told them, that game doesn’t have to define you. In basketball, January, February, March, there’s a lot of games. A lot of opportunities. Obviously that one stings.

"But for us, that game doesn’t have to define us. But it needs to change us and get us better, tougher in those situations. (It showed) things we could have done better defensively. "

Despite the loss, the No. 11-ranked Sooners (15-4, 3-3 Big 12) still sit in good position. However, things aren't going to get any easier, and that starts on Saturday (1 p.m. ESPN+) against a Texas Tech team (15-4, 4-1 Big 12) that sits atop the conference standings and also defeated the Longhorns 78-67 earlier this month. Oh, and the Red Raiders haven't played since Saturday, giving them a rest advantage over the Sooners.

""We had to put in our scout, put in our game plan. We're gonna have to really practice today. That's been our focus, not about them on their bye week," Moser said. "But it is what it is. But we're looking forward to getting back and competing and being who we are. We weren't good, but we weren't who we were in a long stretch of that game the other day. So we're excited, whether we have two days off, three days off, four days off, we're excited to get back and compete and be who we are."