NORMAN — After back-to-back losses at TCU and Kansas, the Sooners largely got back on track Wednesday. They came away with a 77-63 win over West Virginia, boosting them to 14-3 on the year and 2-2 in conference play.

However, a season-long problem again reared its head for the Sooners: Turnovers.

The Sooners committed a season-high 19 turnovers, which led to 17 points for the Mountaineers. Fortunately for them, they forced 15 turnovers and scored 16 points of their own. But it underscored the Sooners' issues with taking care of the ball.

They're averaging 13.3 turnovers per game this season, the third-lowest mark in the Big 12, and opponents are scoring 14.9 points per game off of those giveaways. They've committed double-digit turnovers in all but one game this season. While it's been a team-wide issue, Javian McCollum has really struggled in recent games. He's recorded 16 turnovers in the last three games after having just 25 through the first 14 games.

The Sooners have largely skated by with their defense. They're forcing 12.8 turnovers per game, which has turned into 16.9 points per game. But OU coach Porter Moser knows it's an issue the Sooners need to fix.

"Turnovers are very hard," Moser said during Friday's availability. "Because you can address 'em, you keep addressing 'em, but you've gotta be tougher with the ball. Certain guys have to not try to do things they can't do, you know? But we have had a number of turnovers.

"We looked at it --- we had, I think, three or four off offensive rebounds (against West Virginia) and we traveled. (We had) offensive rebounds and then we got hit and it went out of bounds. So those are the ones that (you can accept). But it's the ones like we try to throw to John (Hugley), it was a bounce pass and it got stolen. We did another one --- we left our feet blindly and threw that one. So those are the ones that we gotta clean up. We gotta get that number down. But it's just a constant awareness of it."

That's going to be especially important this weekend at Cincinnati (12 p.m. CT, ESPN+). The Bearcats don't force many turnovers defensively (12.4, 10th in the Big 12), but they don't it over much on offense. They're committing 11.4 turnovers per game, the third-lowest mark in the conference.

Turnovers were crucial to the Sooners' losses at TCU and Kansas, losing that battle 25-9 across both games. The Sooners know that can't be the case against the Bearcats.

"That’s really important," OU guard Milos Uzan said. "We’re not going to win many games turning the ball over like that... We’ve just got to take care of the ball. We’ve got to limit the careless ones. The ones that we’re just being soft with the ball. We’ve got to limit those. I think we do that and we’ll be fine."