Porter Moser and the Sooners have secured another commitment, this time from Fairfield transfer Brycen Goodine, a three-star recruit according to Rivals. Goodine will bring shooting and experience to Oklahoma’s backcourt.

In his most recent season at Fairfield, Goodine averaged 13.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. He earned All-MAAC Third Team honors and was named MAAC Sixth Man of the Year. Goodine shot an impressive 49.8% from the field and an outstanding 46.7% from behind the arc on 5.3 attempts per game. He ranked as the third most accurate catch-and-shoot shooter in Division I, behind Dayton’s Kobe Brea and Kentucky’s Reed Shepherd.

Goodine played in 31 games for the Stags and averaged 25.9 minutes per game. He had notable performances throughout the season, including a 40-point game against Siena where he shot 8-12 from behind the arc, and a 37-point game against Canisius where he was 7-11 from behind the arc.