Moser, Sooners pick up commitment from Fairfield transfer Brycen Goodine
Porter Moser and the Sooners have secured another commitment, this time from Fairfield transfer Brycen Goodine, a three-star recruit according to Rivals. Goodine will bring shooting and experience to Oklahoma’s backcourt.
In his most recent season at Fairfield, Goodine averaged 13.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. He earned All-MAAC Third Team honors and was named MAAC Sixth Man of the Year. Goodine shot an impressive 49.8% from the field and an outstanding 46.7% from behind the arc on 5.3 attempts per game. He ranked as the third most accurate catch-and-shoot shooter in Division I, behind Dayton’s Kobe Brea and Kentucky’s Reed Shepherd.
Goodine played in 31 games for the Stags and averaged 25.9 minutes per game. He had notable performances throughout the season, including a 40-point game against Siena where he shot 8-12 from behind the arc, and a 37-point game against Canisius where he was 7-11 from behind the arc.
Despite his three-point shooting abilities being talked about the most, Goodine also does a solid amount of scoring at the rim, attempting 26% of his shots from that area and connecting on 59%. He possesses an extremely pure and smooth jump shot with excellent mechanics. Goodine can make shots from deep, hitting 12 three-pointers from beyond 25 feet. He ranks in the 97th percentile in catch-and-shoot situations.
Not only does Goodine do damage off the catch, but he can also shoot well off the dribble, although he primarily takes shots off the catch. He is also a capable passer, boasting an 11% assist rate. Goodine can score in transition at the rim and also spaces the floor well, scoring from behind the arc in transition. Despite not being a primary ball-handler, he is able to function as a very solid pick-and-roll handler.
Goodine joins Kobe Elvis and Jadon Jones in Oklahoma’s transfer portal class. This addition adds even more shooting to Oklahoma’s roster.
