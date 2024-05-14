After losing John Hugley to the portal, it was clear that Porter Moser and the Sooners needed to add one more center to pair with Sam Godwin. Prior to today, the Sooners had added four guards: Kobe Elvis, Jadon Jones, Brycen Goodine, and Duke Miles. Today, they addressed the center position by adding Alabama transfer and former West Virginia Mountaineer Mohamed Wague.

After a coaching change in Morgantown, Wague elected to transfer and ended up in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide were going to have a crowded frontcourt, so Wague elected to enter the transfer portal.

With Wague, the Sooners add a big who can complement and split time with Godwin. Wague is athletic and can serve as a rim protector and lob threat for Oklahoma.

In his junior season at Alabama, Wague averaged 3.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.5 blocks, and 0.5 steals. He shot 62.7% from the field and 75.0% from the free throw line. Wague played in 33 games and started in eight for the Crimson Tide.