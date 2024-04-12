After missing the tournament and experiencing roster turnover, Porter Moser and the Sooners clearly needed to add impact transfers. The Sooners hosted Kevin Overton before the April 4th dead period began, and now that the dead period has ended, Oklahoma is gearing up for a huge visit weekend—potentially the biggest of Moser's tenure at Oklahoma.

Advertisement

Highly touted center Brandon Garrison will be on campus this weekend. Garrison, a four-star center ranked No. 28 nationally, entered the transfer portal after Mike Boynton was fired at Oklahoma State. The former McDonald's All-American played his high school basketball at Del City. During his freshman year, he averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game while playing 22.6 minutes. Garrison had a 57.2% field goal rate and a 64.8% free throw rate. Notably, he recorded standout performances against BYU, West Virginia, and Baylor, scoring 21 points against BYU and 20 points in games against West Virginia and Baylor. Garrison possesses significant untapped potential and has yet to reach his peak. His primary strength lies in his ability to dominate around the rim and make an impact from the elbow. Garrison's imposing physical presence makes him a formidable force in the paint. Moreover, his passing skills from the high post are noteworthy, adding versatility to his offensive game. As a proficient rim protector, Garrison excels at disrupting opponents' shots. He particularly thrives in pick-and-roll scenarios, capitalizing on opportunities as a roll man to contribute effectively to his team's offense.

Edmond native Sean Pedulla, who spent three seasons at Virginia Tech, will also be in Norman this weekend. Pedulla is ranked as the No. 26 transfer nationally and is a four-star recruit. In his junior season at Virginia Tech, he averaged 16.4 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.3 rebounds. He shot 42.4% from the field and 32.5% from behind the arc. Pedulla played and started in all 32 games for the Hokies. He had a notable performance against Clemson, where he totaled 32 points, seven assists, four rebounds, and four steals. In that performance, he shot 56.3% from the field and made six three-pointers. Pedulla was also selected to the ACC Third Team this season. Pedulla excels at scoring at all three levels, with a notable strength being his ability to finish at the rim. Utilizing a shot fake effectively, he often scores through contact. Additionally, Pedulla demonstrates proficiency in scoring from behind the arc, particularly off the dribble. His adept passing skills are highlighted by an impressive 29% assist rate. Furthermore, Pedulla showcases his shooting range by successfully making 10 three-pointers from beyond 25 feet. As a primary ball handler, he poses a threat, and he also proves to be a reliable spot-up shooter.