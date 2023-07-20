Dayton Forsythe had no shortage of options when it came to his college of choice. The three-star Dale (Okla.) guard held offers from Cal, Wake Forest, Wichita State, Oklahoma State and former March Madness darling Florida Gulf Coast. He’d recently added an offer from one of college basketball’s blue-blood programs, as Villanova threw its hat in the ring last week. But when it ultimately came time for the small-town Okie kid to make the final call, his heart led him back to Norman and to Porter Moser. Forsythe announced his pledge to the Sooners on Thursday evening, becoming the program’s first commit of the 2024 recruiting cycle. Shortly before going public with the news, he discussed his decision in detail with OUInsider.

Dayton Forsythe with Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser (OU Athletics)

“Being from Oklahoma, it’s been something that I’ve dreamed about since I could walk,” he said. “We used to go to all the games when I was little and growing up, and I used to dream about it. And I worked super hard towards that. And once I started getting recruited by them, I fell even more in love because of the relationship I [built] with Coach Moser. Me and him have made a great relationship; he’s recruited me for a couple of years now. And not only him — I’ve made great relationships with the whole staff there. It just feels like home to me.”

Forsythe added that Moser, the vociferous veteran coach who’s entering his third year at the helm of the Oklahoma program, won him over with his exuberant nature and one-track mind.

“Just his energy and his passion for the game,” said Forsythe of Moser. “You can see it before the game even starts; he’s pacing up and down the baseline during the starting lineup [introductions]. He’s so fired up for every single little part of basketball, even practices. He’s all about it. He lives and breathes it, and that’s what I’m about too. So I love it.”

Forsythe stands 6-foot-3 and boasts excellent range as a shooter, which gives him the ability to play both guard positions. However, the plan at Oklahoma is for him to run the point and be an extension of Moser’s arm on the hardwood.

“He’s talked about me being another coach on the floor,” Forsythe remarked. “Me and him will be super close; I’ll know what he wants and he’ll know what I need. And I see our connection getting even closer.”