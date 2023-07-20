Moser, Sooners win the battle for in-state guard prospect Dayton Forsythe
Dayton Forsythe had no shortage of options when it came to his college of choice.
The three-star Dale (Okla.) guard held offers from Cal, Wake Forest, Wichita State, Oklahoma State and former March Madness darling Florida Gulf Coast. He’d recently added an offer from one of college basketball’s blue-blood programs, as Villanova threw its hat in the ring last week.
But when it ultimately came time for the small-town Okie kid to make the final call, his heart led him back to Norman and to Porter Moser.
Forsythe announced his pledge to the Sooners on Thursday evening, becoming the program’s first commit of the 2024 recruiting cycle. Shortly before going public with the news, he discussed his decision in detail with OUInsider.
“Being from Oklahoma, it’s been something that I’ve dreamed about since I could walk,” he said. “We used to go to all the games when I was little and growing up, and I used to dream about it. And I worked super hard towards that. And once I started getting recruited by them, I fell even more in love because of the relationship I [built] with Coach Moser. Me and him have made a great relationship; he’s recruited me for a couple of years now. And not only him — I’ve made great relationships with the whole staff there. It just feels like home to me.”
Forsythe added that Moser, the vociferous veteran coach who’s entering his third year at the helm of the Oklahoma program, won him over with his exuberant nature and one-track mind.
“Just his energy and his passion for the game,” said Forsythe of Moser. “You can see it before the game even starts; he’s pacing up and down the baseline during the starting lineup [introductions]. He’s so fired up for every single little part of basketball, even practices. He’s all about it. He lives and breathes it, and that’s what I’m about too. So I love it.”
Forsythe stands 6-foot-3 and boasts excellent range as a shooter, which gives him the ability to play both guard positions. However, the plan at Oklahoma is for him to run the point and be an extension of Moser’s arm on the hardwood.
“He’s talked about me being another coach on the floor,” Forsythe remarked. “Me and him will be super close; I’ll know what he wants and he’ll know what I need. And I see our connection getting even closer.”
Though he entertained the advances of numerous programs throughout the recruitment process, Forsythe says he’s had his mind set on Oklahoma for some time. His most recent trip to campus last month, an official visit, effectively sealed the deal.
“It was a little bit after the official visit,” he recalled. “I was thinking about it all, and Coach Moser [asked] me, ‘Why not Oklahoma?’ And I didn’t have an answer for that, because it was everything that I loved. Everything about Oklahoma, I loved it. I wanted to have the chance to be that hometown kid that does something special here. That’s what I’ve dreamed about, and I want to pursue that dream.”
Forsythe also becomes a member of Oklahoma’s inaugural SEC class, as the Sooners will have made the seismic conference jump by the time he appears in a game for the crimson and cream. Though he acknowledged that it’ll take some time to get used to the new cast of characters on the schedule, he also professed optimism about the future of the program in the SEC under Moser’s direction.
“It’s super exciting,” Forsythe said. “It’s gonna be a change from what I’ve been used to, growing up watching OU. But it’s super exciting. Obviously, there’s all kinds of great teams in the SEC, and I’m excited to compete at the highest level like that.”
As a born-and-bred Sooner, Forsythe can vividly recall the halcyon days of Buddy Hield and Trae Young. His mission now is to restore the Oklahoma program to glory — and to help Moser go where no one has gone before at OU. The Sooners boast arguably the NCAA’s most historic basketball tradition among programs that have never won a title, but Forsythe is eager to do his part to knock that monkey off the Sooners’ back.
“I hope to bring OU basketball to where I know it can be,” he proclaimed. “I’ve seen it there before. I want people to be passionate about it; I want Oklahoma to be a basketball state. And I want Norman to be a basketball town. They’re already starting to build that, and I believe we can build it even better in the upcoming years.
“I want to bring a national championship to Oklahoma. I want to be a part of that, and I want to work as hard as I possibly can towards that. And I really believe that we can do that there.”