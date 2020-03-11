Motley makes most of his moment
A lot of people were confused when the NFL Combine list was unveiled, and Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley was nowhere to be found.
Had to be an oversight, right? Obviously, Motley wasn’t in Indianapolis two weeks ago. It could have been a showcase moment for Motley, but he had another chance.
It’s a chance he maximized at OU’s pro day Wednesday, hitting the marks he wanted to and getting to know some of the scouts in attendance.
“It was very important for me,” Motley said. “It was very important to display my tools today and show everybody what I’m capable of. It was a pretty cool number, but it could have been way better. So far, impressed with the scouts. Have to keep moving better.”
The No. 1 question heading into the event was the speed of Motley. You could always tell it was good, but you didn’t know how it would measure up against the best of the best.
Motley’s first 40-yard dash attempt was timed at 4.53 seconds by OU. His second attempt was even better at 4.50. The 4.5 flat was the best time registered by any participant for the Sooners.
“That was the big question mark – my speed,” Motley said. “I was working on that. It was 4.4, 4.5 range. That’s what I wanted. I hit it. Drills were pretty cool, but could have been way better. It was pretty good.”
Motley gave himself an overall grade of B, bordering on a B+, but he knows he did everything he could in the few hours to make the best possible impression.
Nobody would have blinked had Motley’s senior season been in 2018, and he hadn’t been invited to the Combine. But he had one of the more dramatic one-season turnarounds that you can find. In terms of confidence, in terms of production.
It was a blow, but just a temporary one. Putting this much stock into one day, however, can be a nervous process.
A text Tuesday night calmed him down.
“A scout texted me last night to be cool and have fun and relax,” Motley said. “That kind of helped a lot because I was so worried about the next day. I could barely sleep because I was thinking so much about today. I had to force myself to sleep. Once I got out there and things slowed down and got back to my usual self, once I treated it like a game day, it was another game day for me.”
The big change in Motley’s game was obviously in his ability to be a press-man corner. His feet had always been solid, but he needed to get physical. He credits first-year coaches Roy Manning and Alex Grinch for bringing that out in him.
Motley became that physical guy, and he knows that could help propel him to the next level.
“Definitely. I’m a press-man corner,” Motley said. “I love to press, love to challenge the guy in front of me. Nothing easy. Anybody can play zone and just sit there. It’s hard to press that guy right in front of you. That’s what I worked the most on. That’s mostly what teams are going to be looking for is press-man corners that are aggressive.
“If you’re looking for them, I’m here.”
Motley was the one name OU fans were expecting to see in Indy, but it shouldn’t matter in the grand scheme of things. For once, you can point toward the NFL Draft as a defensive moment for the Sooners.
Between defensive tackle Neville Gallimore and linebacker Kenneth Murray and Motley, it should be a nice moment for Grinch and company next month.
“Most certainly applies to the Grinch Effect and things like that,” Motley said. “Just to show what he can do in a year to help players get their draft stock higher and where they want to be.
“Definitely a credit to coach and his system for getting us better and getting our marks higher than even what they were last year. Definitely a shoutout to Coach Grinch for getting us better and things like that and putting us in the best position possible.”