A lot of people were confused when the NFL Combine list was unveiled, and Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley was nowhere to be found.

Had to be an oversight, right? Obviously, Motley wasn’t in Indianapolis two weeks ago. It could have been a showcase moment for Motley, but he had another chance.

It’s a chance he maximized at OU’s pro day Wednesday, hitting the marks he wanted to and getting to know some of the scouts in attendance.

“It was very important for me,” Motley said. “It was very important to display my tools today and show everybody what I’m capable of. It was a pretty cool number, but it could have been way better. So far, impressed with the scouts. Have to keep moving better.”

The No. 1 question heading into the event was the speed of Motley. You could always tell it was good, but you didn’t know how it would measure up against the best of the best.

Motley’s first 40-yard dash attempt was timed at 4.53 seconds by OU. His second attempt was even better at 4.50. The 4.5 flat was the best time registered by any participant for the Sooners.

“That was the big question mark – my speed,” Motley said. “I was working on that. It was 4.4, 4.5 range. That’s what I wanted. I hit it. Drills were pretty cool, but could have been way better. It was pretty good.”

Motley gave himself an overall grade of B, bordering on a B+, but he knows he did everything he could in the few hours to make the best possible impression.