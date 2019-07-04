Several months ago it seemed as though Oklahoma was simply spinning its wheels with Houston C.E. King Rivals250 safety Bryson Washington . For months and months it felt as though Oklahoma was a token contender while Texas would be the choice for the Lone Star State defender. However, just moments ago Washington let the world know that he would be heading to Norman.

A big part of that decision was his relationship with first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. The two have built a bond that really seemed to come to full realization during Washington's official visit to Norman for the Red-White game in April.

Since then the Sooners have kept working hard and Grinch has been a huge part of their surprising recruiting win on the nation's birthday.

"Me and Coach Grinch had a connection back since when he was at Ohio State and it just built even more (when he) moved to OU. He’s a great dude," Washington said.

Grinch has been very honest and forthright about the situation facing Oklahoma's defense and the hill that has to be climbed before they can perform at a level that he expects. In fact he recently told Washington's good friend, and fellow Oklahoma target, Joshua Eaton that the unit was devoid of elite talents.

"He told me what it is, straight up. Oklahoma is hurting at defensive back. They're hurting on defense. Basically, he told me that if there was not one person from the defense that could go to the NFL right now. That's different. That's keeping it real with what's going on. Most coaches trying to feed you different stories, but he's telling me the real, he's showing me the real and I'm hearing the real," Eaton told Sam Spiegelman during the Rivals 5-Star Challenge.

Washington has bought into the opportunity of being one of the guys that could turn that talent deficiency around.

"I mean (I chose OU for) the program. (The program) is great, I love the community, and the people there it’s a foundation that is building to something even better than it is," Washington explained.