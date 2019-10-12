DALLAS – When asked early in the week, Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray didn’t say he wanted to do good or even be great.

The word was dominate. He wanted a dominant performance from himself and the rest of the Sooners defense in the annual Red River Showdown against Texas.

He wanted it, and he made it happen. Murray was sensational in setting the tone as the OU defense carried the day to a 34-27 victory against the Longhorns on Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl.

It’s a far cry from last October, the sunken faces after allowing a series-high 48 points to the Longhorns. A defensive transformation that isn’t complete but looks better with each outing.

“And you see a guy playing fast, you see a guy playing confident,” first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “Coach Odom does a great job with that linebacking corps. You see a guy that doesn’t have to be blitzed to get him active, to be in the backfield. We have some leaders on the defense.

“But you certainly have some guys, in big games, your best players have to make plays. There’s no other way around it. You saw a guy playing fast, you saw a guy that obviously made a big impact on the result today.”

Murray made it happen right out the gate with a violent tackle of Texas speedster Devin Duvernay on the initial possession. Hey, that game from last year? That was last year.

When it was all said and done, the Sooners defense tied a school record with nine sacks and 15 tackles for loss, accumulating 64 yards on those TFLs.

Murray had one sack and two of those tackles for losses. When he gets rolling, doesn’t take long for the rest of the team to follow suit.

“The biggest thing was he was flying around,” said safety Pat Fields, who had one of those nine sacks. “It was crazy watching him. I'll be in coverage and I'll hear the crowd screaming. I'll look up and see K9 doing his little celebration.”

Following the woofing and hollering from the Texas offensive line during the week, it was the Sooners defensive line that did their talking, just as they said they would, during the game.

Neville Gallimore had two sacks. Ronnie Perkins had five tackles and a sack. Rotating people in and out, and there was no drop off with guys like Jalen Redmond, Marquise Overton and Marcus Stripling getting into the fun. Nik Bonitto had the other one.

“We kind of waited for it,” Perkins said. “We knew it was going to come. Some people still probably don't believe in us after this performance, which is fine. As long as we believe in each other, and keep doing what coach Grinch is teaching, I feel like we can perform at this level for the rest of the season.”

That was the story of the first five games. Despite the perceived improvement under Grinch, the chatter was yea, but OU (6-0 overall, 3-0 Big 12) hadn’t played anybody.

The Texas offense has made the strides. That unit was in the OU defense position not too long ago. The Longhorns were going to test the Sooners.

And OU passed, almost with flying colors. The Sooners limited Texas to less than three yards per carry at 36 attempts for 100 yards.

At 6-0, OU is undefeated following the Texas game for the first time since 2011. Halfway through the regular season, it’s back to the grind. One win in Dallas in October cannot tell the story.

“It's not one talk. It's not one week,” Grinch said. “It's none of those things, but it's all of those things. That is something that as a defensive coaching staff and obviously a head coach, that believes in some of the things that we're doing.

“It's a daily. It's something that, the minute we stop, it goes the other way. You're never fixed. You're never there. Again, football's hard and playing defensive football in 2019 is extremely difficult so it's something we've gotta continue.”