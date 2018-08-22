Riley made the quarterbacks aware of his decision Wednesday morning, according to the release.

Murray was locked in a competition with redshirt sophomore Austin Kendall throughout spring and preseason camp. After two scrimmages in the last week, Riley said there still wasn’t enough separation to make an announcement.

“We feel like we've got a great quarterback tandem there and we're really proud of the way that Austin has improved through the redshirt year last year and during camp. We're excited for Kyler and his opportunity and the team looks forward to getting ready for FAU.”

“Kyler did a really nice job in camp," said Riley in a press release. "It was really a great competition between Austin and him, one that we carried on longer than maybe even we expected because of how well both guys played. There weren't a lot of differentiating factors in the end because both did play so well and so efficiently, but just felt like from an overall perspective that Kyler was just a little bit ahead.

The redshirt junior was named Oklahoma’s starting quarterback by head coach Lincoln Riley on Wednesday afternoon, now 10 days away from OU’s season opener vs. Florida Atlantic.

In a backup role to Baker Mayfield, Murray was 18-of-21 passing for 359 yards and three touchdowns in 2017. He also rushed for 142 yards on 14 attempts.

Murray began his career at Texas A&M before announcing his transfer to OU on Christmas Eve 2015. He had to sit out the 2016 season because of NCAA transfer rules before returning to the field last season.

The Murray saga took another turn two months ago when Murray was selected with the ninth overall pick in the MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics.

Murray signed a $4.6 million bonus but said he would return to OU for the 2018 season.

“I mean, I wouldn’t be here right now if I wasn’t hungry to play this game,” said Murray during preseason camp. “I think this is the most anticipated football season that I’ve ever been ready for in my life. So I’m ready to go.”

Murray hit .296 with 46 runs, 13 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 47 RBI. Both Murray and the A’s have said he’ll play only one more football season with the Sooners, though Riley hasn’t closed the door on a 2019 return.

“Right now my focus is playing football and working towards a national championship,” Murray said. “I’ve been doing both my whole life, so shuffling back and forth is obviously something I’ve been doing. But yeah, my focus right now is winning a national championship.”

Kendall redshirted last season after battling Murray for the backup role in 2017. It always felt like a foregone conclusion to most OU fans that Murray would be the guy, but Kendall made the race far more interesting than most expected.

“Austin is a heck of player. There’s a reason why we recruited him as hard as he did, why he handled the backup job so well as a true freshman, and a reason why we wanted to redshirt him last year,” said Riley on Monday. “We knew he had a future here, there’s no doubt about it, and was going to be a factor regardless of who else was here. They’re both really good players. We’re in a great situation.

“There’s been a lot of times during my career where we didn’t have anybody close to either one of those two. They’re both really good players. If they weren’t then this competition would have been over a long time ago.”

Murray was named the 2014 Gatorade National Player of the Year and went 43-0 as the starting quarterback for Allen (Texas) High, including three state championships.

OU takes on Florida Atlantic at 11 a.m. CST on Sept. 1.