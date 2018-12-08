Kyler Murray is your 2018 Heisman Trophy winner and there are so many implications in that statement which are difficult to wrap your head around.

OU has won back-to-back Heisman Trophies after Baker Mayfield won the trophy last season.

Lincoln Riley has produced a Heisman winner in his first two seasons as a head coach at Oklahoma.

Kyler Murray won the award in his first year as a full-time starter, after he was drafted as the No. 9 overall pick by Major League Baseball last fall.

Bob Stoops was still the head coach at Oklahoma when Murray transferred to Norman. Giving him 4 of the 7 Heisman Trophy winners in history.

Murray’s 2018 season was historic before he won the Heisman Trophy, but he now joins Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White, Sam Bradford and Baker Mayfield on the most exclusive list for former Sooners.

For all the reasons Murray won the Heisman, for all the stats he compiled, for leading his team to the College Football Playoff, there is one quality that stands out among all others.

There is one thing he did that overcomes any argument against his ascension: Murray followed Mayfield.

That’s the one thing that shows how special this 2018 season was.

Tua Tagovailoa was the first of his kind at Alabama. The folks in Tuscaloosa had never seen a player of his caliber lead the Crimson Tide to the heights they reached offensively in 2018.

Murray was the quarterback after Tua. He was the guy that was never supposed to live up to the standard set by a player who won the Heisman Trophy.

No matter what Murray did, it wasn’t supposed to be good enough.

But in a lot of respects, Murray was better. He was more dynamic, more explosive and more capable of carrying a one-sided team to the playoffs.

Show me a case where that’s happened in the history of college football?

The golden rule of college football is that you don’t follow a legend. But that’s exactly what Murray did. And not only did he follow, he broke new ground.

In the middle of this groundbreaking development stands Lincoln Riley. It didn’t matter that Mayfield was the underdog walk-on or that Murray was the celebrated high school legend. All Riley did was extract greatness out of both of these quarterbacks.

He literally built two legends out of two quarterbacks who took completely different paths to Norman.

Murray didn’t have three years to build to this moment as Mayfield did. He sat and watched. He sat and learned.

Then when given the chance he produced. He put together a single season that will stand as one of the greatest seasons ever put together by an OU football player.

And let’s face it. This is the last season we’ll see Murray in an OU uniform.

He’s headed to Major League Baseball and possibly the NFL. The path in front of him is either to get started in the Oakland A’s organization, or to be drafted by the NFL.

Tonight Murray became an even hotter commodity for the NFL.

But his OU career is done.

He’ll leave Norman as the greatest footnote in the history of OU football

There’s only one more thing he could do to make his story more legendary.

That tale will be told in Miami Gardens, Fla., December 29th.

That’s where he’ll face the guy, and the team, he just beat out for the Heisman.

It’s hard to wrap your head around OU or Murray winning that game. But as Murray keeps proving, he does a lot of things that are hard to wrap your head around.