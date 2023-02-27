Oklahoma's class of 2025 has a chance to be one of the state's most star-studded in quite some time and does so with standouts at nearly every position on the field. The story has long been a group of standouts at quarterback but there are three tight ends with power five offers, an elite pass rusher, a number of intriguing blockers all make up the state's 2025 class. In fact the class is so talented we'll have our earliest Sooner State Rankings ever this summer but for now let's take a look at the names to know heading into the spring evaluation period.

Thoughts: Adamson is a guy that nationally still hasn't found his way into the notoriety that seems likely to head his way but the talented signal caller put together a strong sophomore season. In 10 of his team's 14 games this year he had a 27-6 TD-INT ratio completed nearly 68-percent of his passes and 10.6/yards per attempt. And with all of that Adamson brings impressive accuracy and touch along with the ability to pick up first downs with his feet.

Thoughts: Antai is a name that isn't well known yet but picked up an early offer from Tulsa and seems likely to only get more notoriety as more people take notice of him. Antai moves well and really drives his feet well on contact. As he gets bigger and stronger he may be a guy that moves inside and if so could be a very promising guard prospect.

Thoughts: Ball, a move in from Arkansas, is a physical point of attack player who could end up as a linebacker or a pass-rushing defensive end is a guy who is impressively physical for his size. He's the type of player that offensive tackles hate playing as he's got plenty of motor and will keep blockers busy for 48 minutes.

Thoughts: One of the really impressive surprises of the Winter film review Carden has great size but moves around quite well. As he gets cleaner in his work at the second level Carden will only become a more dominant linebacker.

Thoughts: Cherry is an athletic tackle who moves well in space and still has a ton of frame to fill out over time. He has the look of a potential left tackle but at this point is still pretty raw-if the pieces all come together he could be one of the big risers in this class.

Thoughts: There aren't many tapes in the state that provide more non-stop action than Ficklin who makes plays both with his legs and his feet. Ficklin made a massive step forward on his sophomore tape and as he continues to evolve he's got a chance to pick up a lot of attention at the game's premier position.

Thoughts: Grayson brings a ton of speed to the table, in fact it's rare to see a guy in the state in recent years who is more game-changing when he hits his top gear. Grayson was though, at least very early in his career, to be a future cornerback but the more you watch, his ability to stretch a defense may give him a longer look at receiver.

Thoughts: Haff was a player the Scoop staff saw in the 6A-I semifinals and thought he had promise but in spite of working at tackle might slide inside to guard. And while that's probably still the best fit his sophomore tape shows a little more quickness in his feet than initially thought. His development could push him in several directions.

Thoughts: Hawkins is not only the first ever player from North Rock Creek to make the Rivals.com database, the school literally had to be added to the database so that he could be added to it. But beyond that Hawkins is a guy who has a nice frame and looks likely to be a fit at multiple positions at the next level. Not many know him yet but that figures to change.

Thoughts: Obviously every player on this list has the very real possibility of his best football being in front of him. But even with that acknowledged Haynes feels like a guy who has an impressive mix of quality film and yet still so much obvious room to grow into who he can become. Haynes is a big-time return guy that has bought in all the way to the Titans program and could develop tremendously in the next year's time as a cover corner.

Thoughts: It's been a while since Eisenhower was a notable stop for area recruiters but with what former Sooner Javon Harris is starting to put together maybe those days may be ending? One of the foundational pieces of what he's trying to build in Southwest Oklahoma is Hurt, his powerful back that shows some speed after he bounces off one tackler.

Thoughts: Knighten is an explosive back who can take it the distance over and over again. He's also a guy that has better balance and physicality to his running style than he often gets credit for. He's got a chance to be a real riser this spring as more people get a better feel for his game.

Thoughts: Knox is a player that former Sooner Carter Whitson, now the head coach for the Pirates, has been excited about for quite some time. Knox has nice length and stood out when we saw him up close for a team camp in the spring of 2022. He's most at home coming off the corner and getting into the quarterback's face and with his length he'll only become more dangerous in defeating blocks going forward.

Thoughts: Larry has been a buzzy player since his tape slyly made it's way onto Twitter over a year ago. As people took notice of the powerful back from the Southeast corner of the state his stock soared over the spring and summer. Larry has a lot of speed but it'll be interesting to see where he gets to this summer to see what schools take notice of his ability.

Thoughts: It's not every year that there are two Idabel Warriors but Lopez joins Larry in back to back spots. And while Larry is a big and physical back with more speed than most recognize, Lopez is an explosive player who is going to be a terror in space for defenses. It's not hard to envision him as a bubble-screen catching machine.

Thoughts: McComb moved to Norman in the summer of 2021 and there was big buzz from the California transplant. As a freshman he did nothing to disappoint but it was his sophomore year where you can see the game slowing down and how much of a natural playmaker he is. McComb is a solid athlete who can make plays with his feet but it's his ability to stay calm in a messy pocket that stands out.

Thoughts: Nickens has a big-time frame and incredibly soft hands to make catches from a number of angles. He's also a guy who is a willing blocker but his ascent into the nation's elite receivers may be somewhat reliant on how he develops as a vertical threat in the college game.

Thoughts: In a state that, nationally, has a truly under appreciated, ability to produce tight ends Nickson may have the most upside of any of a loaded group of players in the next few classes. His athleticism and length is a rare combination and though there's a world where he's an elite EDGE player his feet and basketball background may make tight end the best fit.

Thoughts: Reed is included based on less tape than any player here but he's a big guy who shows some ability to finish and has outstanding feet on that little bit of tape that is available. Keep an eye on him, he could be a huge riser over the next year even at a program that often goes overlooked.

Thoughts: Reisig was about as much a headliner as any player can be in his first two years of high school. He was the quarterback that led Jenks to a 6A-I state title in 2021 before shaking the Oklahoma high school world and flipping sides of the state's most esteemed rivalry and ending up at Tulsa Union. Reisig is a talented passer who had a few more hiccups than expected in 2022 but with so much change it's easy to see a story where he takes off in 2023.

Thoughts: No player in the state can match Roberts' early offer list and he's yet another in-state tight end that has plenty of potential. While Roberts can be flexed out he has the look of a more traditional tight end who will be best playing in-line, working the middle of the field, and picking up edge defenders.

Thoughts: Though you have to work through Robinson's tape being a bit sped up he's still got speed that shows up on tape. But one of the more surprising aspect of the long and lean receiver is his willingness to be physical an take on tacklers. He'll be an interesting guy to watch from a program that has had just one FBS signee since 2002.

Thoughts: Robinson isn't the biggest back and had to fight through injury during his sophomore campaign but he's a tough runner that also brings good feet and impressive vision. He's a potential breakout candidate in 2023.

Thoughts: Through the years Wagoner has produced multiple NFL players but rarely guys that were considered elite high school prospects. Following Witt Edwards in the 2024 class Shieldnight may be two big ones in two years for the Bulldogs. Shieldnight is a defensive end with burst and power on the edge but also the flexion to turn the corner. He's got a chance to be a very high-end pass rusher.

Thoughts: Simon is a receiver that has been well known since before he even hit the field for the Lions. He's a big-play receiver with incredible body control and the ability to stretch the field. What may really come on later in his career is his ability as a route runner that shows a chance to be very high end with his easy change of direction and hard breaks.

Thoughts: Singleton was a find that was simply stumbled upon, he's a big linebacker who has size and easy range. He's still learning the position but as the light comes on more and more for him he's got a chance to turn into a power five prospect.

Thoughts: Smith may be undersized but he's an explosive playmaker who can be used in a lot of different ways. As a receiver he can work in space, catch quick passes and trouble a defense with his game-changing ability. As a running back he can do some similar things but is also available for all sorts of perimeter run game and is a tougher buy between the tackles than some might think.

Thoughts: Stull is a pass rusher who has closing speed and the length to be dangerous as an EDGE defender. As he continues to develop and gets more natural with his bend on the corner he could see his notoriety really pick up.

Thoughts: Thomas may be the state's most exciting player in a series of high school classes loaded with them. He's fluid and explosive and once the ball is in his hands there's not much he can't create. Thomas could play some cornerback in the future but it's hard to imagine a situation where he isn't on the offensive side of the ball.