BOGART, Ga. - It's no longer talk, there are no longer need for any questions - Brock Vandagriff, the nation's No. 1 player has committed to Oklahoma. Rivals.com's Chad Simmons caught up with Vandagriff for an exclusive interview about his decision and what made him feel ready to make his decision months in advance of his prior plan.

The following is Brock Vandergriff in his own words as to why he committed to Oklahoma

The moment has come. I am committed to the University of Oklahoma. I would not be where I am today without God, my family, trainers, and friends. I would like to personally thank each and every one of you.

My love for the game all started at a very young age. Friday nights with my dad and coach go as far back as I can remember. I used to be running up and down the sidelines being the ball boy for the team at Woodward Academy.

On Saturdays, we would get up and watch College GameDay and watch all the football we could, if we weren’t at an Auburn game (mom went there and had season tickets). On Sundays we would get up and go to church, and every Sunday afternoon we would have our own little football game. I would dress up head to toe in my football pads and we would play in the front yard. It was the highlight of my week.

It has been a lifelong dream to play at the next level; I did not know where, but I sure did know I wanted to be playing on Saturdays. I have let football consume me. It is one of the first things I think of when I wake up in the morning and one of the last things on my mind when I lay my head to rest. Some people don’t get it, but they don’t have to… This is my journey, and my dreams I am chasing.

The game of football has taught me so much throughout my life. In middle school, I would go in with my pops to 6 am workouts. This taught me work ethic. Watching

Elijah Holyfield and Max Richardson absolutely get after it in the weight room made me learn to value my time in it. Injuries have taught me to be thankful for every rep, every touchdown, and every opportunity given to me.

The kids I come in contact with along my journey have taught me to give back. I always try to give back, because I know I used to be that kid looking up to the older quarterback or the older players. It meant the world to me for them to ask how my day was, and if I can influence a kid or help them chase their dreams, then I will, by all means.



If I could say anything to the kids trying to get recruited now; get in the weight room and don’t skip reps. Get up early and get your day going earlier than your competition. Remember that you’re competing against other kids in your class, not just the ones in your school. Relax and be a kid when you can. Have fun with your friends and go swimming every once in a while. Respect the game and it will reward you. Lastly, and most importantly, trust God and trust the process. Keep your head down and grind.

Oklahoma was the best decision for me because it checked all the boxes as an individual and as an athlete. The staff was more than welcoming, and unbelievably outgoing throughout the process. It only took two visits to know that is where I will be spending my college years. THAT is how special it is in Norman.