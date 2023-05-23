Patty Gasso and Oklahoma have a tendency to make things look easy. The Sooners have outscored their opponents 461-47 this season, and they won their three Norman Regional games last weekend by a combined score of 38-3. They’re in the midst of a 46-game winning streak and just two victories away from breaking the NCAA all-time record. However, the Sooners will face arguably the toughest test of this season this weekend in the super regionals. The No. 16-seed Clemson Tigers head into Norman for a best-of-three matchup with a spot in the Women’s College World Series on the line. The Tigers (49-10, 18-6 ACC) advanced after winning the Clemson Regional last weekend, defeating Auburn 5-1 in the final. The series tees off at 1 p.m. Friday (ESPN2) with Game 2 set for noon Saturday (ESPN network). Sunday’s if-necessary gametime is to be determined. The top-seeded Sooners (54-1, 18-0 Big 12) will be the betting favorite this weekend, but they’ll have their work cut out for them against the Tigers. Here’s two quick things to know about this weekend’s matchup:

Valorie Cagle leads the way

There may not be a player in the entire country that’s doing more for their team than Cagle. The ACC Player of the Year is a menace both in the circle and at the plate, and she was recently named a top-three finalist for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award. Cagle’s been one of the top pitchers in the country this season. She’s posted a 25-6 record, recording 186 strikeouts while surrendering just 32 earned runs and 115 hits in 186 innings. Her ERA of 1.20 ranks 11th nationally. Cagle’s been just as good at the plate, too. She has posted a .467 batting average and a .899 slugging percentage, and both marks rank fifth nationally. Her on-base percentage of .567 ranks sixth nationally. She leads the Tigers in hits (79, next closest is 58), home runs (19), walks (36) and RBIs (57). After the Tigers dropped their first regional final game to Auburn, Cagle was instrumental in leading the Tigers to a win in the second game. In the circle, she pitched all seven innings and surrendered just four hits. At the plate, she recorded a hit, a run and an RBI and walked three times. However, Cagle is the primary offensive weapon. No other starter has a batting average higher than .341 and only three others have an on-base percentage higher than .400. For the Sooners, shutting down Cagle is the top priority.

The main battle: OU's offense versus Clemson's defense