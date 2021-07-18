Nelson Keeps His Cool

Oklahoma's run of quarterback commitments in recent years is becoming something nearly unbelievable and it continued on Sunday evening with the pledge of Los Alamitos, Calif. 5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson . And with that pledge it's time for us to take a look at Nelson's tape and see what there is to see for the nation's No. 2 overall player.

SoonerScoop.com Recruiting Editor Josh McCuistion: I don't think there is any denying that as you watch the quarterbacks that Lincoln Riley consistently pursues it's easy to lose context of just how good these players are. But even with that said, watching Nelson, you know you're watching something special.

For me it all starts with the accuracy, whether it's over the middle, vertical routes down the sideline, or stuff into the flats not only is he accurate with his placement but his timing is outstanding. He has some Sam Bradford qualities to his game in how calm he is in the pocket and how accurate he is at multiple levels though he's ahead of where Bradford was as a deep ball thrower at the same point in time.

The next thing you just can't ignore is the release, you can see the decision-making of Nelson is quick but as you watch him you also recognize that from the time the decision is made to the ball being gone is elite in its brevity. A good example is at the :46 second mark of the reel where he looks off fellow Sooners offer Makai Lemon quickly comes back to his tight end down the seam and delivers a perfect strike to allow his receiver to work up the field for an eventual touchdown.

At the :53 second mark you can see an example of Nelson's athleticism. Though he is a natural pocket-passer who wants to work behind the offensive line, he has more ability to move around than some might think. And though that shows some big play ability with his feet watch him slide and buy time at 2:23 on the reel and keep his head down field, reset and deliver a strike.

Perhaps that is the overarching theme of Nelson's entire game - cool under pressure. Whether he's facing a pass rush or simply moving through his progression, and even down to just his mannerism in the pocket Nelson never gives a hint of concern or worry - he always seems to have it under control.

Oh and should the Sooners need a quick kick, apparently Nelson has that in his game too.

Player Comparison: It is nearly impossible to see tape like this and not get way in front of yourself with a comparison to some NFL great and I tried to avoid that possibility but as I watch him and try to find other more reasonable comps the guy I can't get out of my brain? A fellow Californian who is currently unhappy in Green Bay.