This week in Oklahoma recruiting has been undeniably interesting with Rivals.com breaking the news of a long-time Sooner commitment visiting a PAC-12 powerhouse. Beyond that this week's WOKE had news on a potential replacement should that player defect from the class. Finally, there's a new in-state prospect with a lofty ranking, could the Sooners have some interest?

WOKElahoma - May 18, 2022