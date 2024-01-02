Oklahoma nabbed its seventh commitment via the transfer portal Tuesday, and it's somebody the Sooners have some familiarity with. Former Utah cornerback Jocelyn Malaska announced his commitment on Tuesday morning to the Sooners as a preferred walk-on after two seasons with the Utes. The former three-star prospect out of Bethany (Okla.) High School is the latest Oklahoman to join the Sooners roster with a distinct hometown flavor. In a radio interview on KREF with Mike Steely and OUInsider co-publisher Parker Thune, Malaska detailed his decision to join the Sooners, his experience at an OU camp in high school, his relationship with OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai, his path to playing football and more. (Note: The questions have been edited for length and clarity).

How relieved are you to conclude the transfer portal process?

"Man I feel good. I' just ready to go out there, quite honestly. The whole process was just long and tough, so just getting it over with was good. Now I can get ready and learn the playbook and get ready to go."

You had previously had a connection with Jay Valai before he joined the Sooners' staff. How quickly did you reconnect?

"To answer to that, I didn't really get in contact with him until I got in. You know how they've been coming to my family and stuff. He had already built that relationship with my dad and my mom and everything and with my little brother. So it was a little easier than what people expected. They'd been building a connection."

What led you to being a scholarship-caliber football player?

"So I don't know if you guys know that I was a soccer player. That was my very first sport and stuff like that. So going to middle school, I had a bunch of friends I was going out there just to play football because that's what middle school kids do these days. I was the only soccer player that didn't want to go because I didn't know how it was going to be and stuff like that. I was just like, 'I don't know', because all my friends were playing it but I was mostly focused on soccer because at that point that's what I was planning to do for college. I wasn't thinking about football. And then, I started playing in middle school and I was like, 'Hold on, this is kind of fun. I like running around and hitting people. So I just fell in love with it and everything. I started playing in middle school and never looked back.

What do you remember about the high school recruiting process?

"Honestly, going to that OU camp, I don't remember what day it was. That honestly was what really changed up all of my recruiting. Before the camp, my recruiting, it wasn't crazy but it wasn't awful. So I feel like going to that camp really changed everything in my recruiting and stuff. After the camp, I deserved the offer because I showed them everything I can do. Not getting an offer, I was like, 'OK, I guess I've gotta work on some more stuff that they didn't like. So I've gotta improve in that so they'll like what I was doing.' At that point, it was hard because they had a bunch of (defensive backs) committed and they didn't want to force anything. So I understand, in a way, why they didn't offer me that day. But going back from committing to Texas Tech, I was committed for a couple months, I believe, before I had gone to the Utah visit, which switched everything up. But the main reason why I switched from Texas Tech to Utah was the culture and the coaches and stuff. Everybody was so welcoming and everything. It was like a family up there. I really got close to everybody on that visit, and they just felt like home. My family, they just felt good about it, me going up there knowing it's far away from the house."

How much did OU's culture appeal to you?

"Honestly, I think the culture that they're building is kind of similar to Utah. Because I remember them going up to Salt Lake city in the spring. They was watching us working out and stuff. I think they were up there for a week. So they got a bunch of information on how the Utah culture is. So I think them kind of building it the same, so that was one of the main reasons why. There were up there, so they know what they're doing. Utah doesn't really allow people to come check them out if they don't see that the school is going that way."

How did your two years at Utah make you a better player?

"Whenever I was over there, I felt like I was getting better and better every single day. Obviously it didn't go like how I wanted it go, but at the end of the day, it's a business decision. I feel like my game has improved since you guys watched me at the camp. If you watched me now, you wouldn't even think it's the same person. I have more understanding of the game, so it's completely different. "... I was like top six, top seven (in speed on the team). I was up there.

What can you add to the roster? What's your primary objective with the Sooners?

"I'm gonna go in and just give the program everything I've got day in and day out, and just get ready because I know (the stuff) that comes with it, too. So, just give it everything I've got. Give 110% every day.

How much can Brent Venables and Valai help you?

"I feel really good about that. Because talking to Valai, you can tell that he knows what he's talking about. So I felt really comfortable committing there because I know he wants what's best for me as a person but also as a football player. "I think they can go as far as their team wants to go."