SAN ANTONIO -- Playing the quarterback position under Lincoln Riley has turned into something of a rite of passage, with it comes an invite to New York City and the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Spencer Rattler hopes to one day follow in the footsteps of Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. SoonerScoop.com Recruiting Editor Josh McCuistion caught up with 5-star Sooners signee on what he learned during his senior season, the experience of this week's All-American game and what he looks forward to playing under Riley.