Another week where all the focus for Oklahoma football is going to be about figuring out how the pieces will come together for the 2023 team.

Last week gave head coach Brent Venables a nice starting point, with some key decisions announced. Decision week, round No. 2 coming up.

The Sooners learned last week that quarterback Dillon Gabriel will return for another season in Norman. The same cannot be said with cornerback C.J. Coldon and wide receiver Marvin Mims.

Coldon could have possibly explored a medical hardship year, based on his past experiences at Wyoming. Mims could have returned to OU for his senior season. Instead, both opted to hit the NFL Draft.

The Sooners had to adjust to that during the portal cycle. A five-day window opened Wednesday for mid-year transfers (portal guys, essentially) to make official visits, and OU was busy busy in that regard.

It paid off, too. From that group, three are now committed to OU in former Miami (Ohio) offensive guard Caleb Shaffer, former Wake Forest defensive end Rondell Bothroyd and former Texas State defensive tackle Davon Sears.

Work being done and accomplished in the portal, but still plenty more of big-time decisions looming on the horizon.

With a dead period lasting until Friday, do not be surprised to see one crucial portal announcement after another. A lot of recruits went in with the same mindset of utilizing the previous five days to set the stage for a choice this week.

Where could OU find some help? Come along.

OT Walter Rouse (Stanford)

A huge priority for OU after the departures of Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris, Rouse is down to OU, Iowa and Nebraska. He has made all his visits, so it’s just a matter of time for when Rouse decides it’s time to announce. The perfect blend of production, experience and potential that would ease a lot of concerns at tackle for OU heading into the spring.

WR Tyrone Broden (Bowling Green)

Even before Mims, OU needed receivers in the portal. But after Mims? Portal receivers should be able to see the road toward success with the Sooners. Broden visited OU and then was at Penn State to close the weekend. At 6-foot-7, he brings a unique skill set to the table, and he became an easy name to circle for numerous Power Five schools throughout this last week.

WR Andrel Anthony (Michigan)

Anthony was another example of how quickly things can come together. He wasn’t even in the portal when last week started, and he had already taken a visit to Norman by the time the weekend was over. Michigan State was the easy answer before his trip to OU. The Sooners have definitely given him something to think about.

Then as you look at OU’s roster, there are still announcements that could be made. They don’t have to necessarily be made in a public setting, but here are four guys who have used all their regular eligibility but still have the COVID option year. Stay at OU, NFL Draft or portal?

*CB Jaden Davis

*DT Jordan Kelley

*DE Marcus Stripling

*LB David Ugwoegbu

You just never want to assume which way it could go, but you could make a case for all four returning to Norman for one last season or for any/all of them departing OU.

Decisions, decisions – they’re going to be coming this week. Get ready.



