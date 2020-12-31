He wanted that one last memory as a Sooner. Sometimes things work out just as planned, even if almost nothing else did in 2020.

“We weren't really too happy with how we played these last two games,” said Humphrey after last night’s game. “We wanted to go out there and prove something. We got to go against a quality opponent up front, so we were really excited to go out there and prove what we were about.”

The announcement comes as a shock to absolutely nobody who follows OU football. Humphrey had this exact same decision to make after the 2019 season and chose to return. You knew if he played to the standard he wanted, he had earned the right to head to the next level.

No better way of going out as OU had 684 yards of total offense that included 435 rushing yards as Humphrey absolutely got to leave on a high note.

It was always Humphrey’s dream to be a Sooner. Since arriving at OU for the 2017 class, he has been as good as advertised, or maybe even better. He has been the anchor of the offensive line the last three seasons, excelling individually and helping the unit succeed.

Humphrey becomes the second Sooner to announce for the 2021 NFL Draft. Cornerback Tre Brown opted out of the Cotton Bowl to prepare for the Senior Bowl and the Draft.

There are still a lot of players OU fans need to hear from, but there is nobody surprised by Humphrey’s call and a whole lot of respect being shown to Humphrey from teammates and coaches and everybody associated with the program after he made the news public.