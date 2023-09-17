TULSA — Late in the third quarter, Nic Anderson had already produced a stellar day. The redshirt freshman had already caught two passes for 70 yards, both of them touchdowns. Plus, the Sooners were already up by 35 points on Tulsa. However, he saved the best for last. With Dillon Gabriel done for the day, true freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold came into relieve him at the 2:15 mark of the third quarter. On the first play of the drive, Anderson took off down the field and got a step on his man. Arnold saw it, and fired the ball down field. Anderson caught it at the 20-yard line and dragged the Tulsa defender all the way to the end zone for his third touchdown of the day.

That score put him in rare territory. He became the first OU freshman in history to record three touchdowns in a single game. His final line? Three catches, 120 yards, three scores. And it played a huge role in the Sooners' 66-17 win on Saturday. “All my teammates, all my coaches, they all did it for me,” Anderson said after the game. “They put their trust in me and they kept me in the loop when I was down. So I dedicate this to them.” Of course, his other two touchdowns were impressive, too. The first one came early in the second quarter, as Gabriel found him for a 28-yard touchdown in the middle of the field. It was an easy pitch and catch for Anderson, who again had a step on his man.

On the second a score, a 42-yard touchdown, he broke a tackle on his way to the end zone.

