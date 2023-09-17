TULSA — Late in the third quarter, Nic Anderson had already produced a stellar day.
The redshirt freshman had already caught two passes for 70 yards, both of them touchdowns. Plus, the Sooners were already up by 35 points on Tulsa.
However, he saved the best for last.
With Dillon Gabriel done for the day, true freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold came into relieve him at the 2:15 mark of the third quarter. On the first play of the drive, Anderson took off down the field and got a step on his man.
Arnold saw it, and fired the ball down field. Anderson caught it at the 20-yard line and dragged the Tulsa defender all the way to the end zone for his third touchdown of the day.
That score put him in rare territory. He became the first OU freshman in history to record three touchdowns in a single game.
His final line? Three catches, 120 yards, three scores. And it played a huge role in the Sooners' 66-17 win on Saturday.
“All my teammates, all my coaches, they all did it for me,” Anderson said after the game. “They put their trust in me and they kept me in the loop when I was down. So I dedicate this to them.”
Of course, his other two touchdowns were impressive, too.
The first one came early in the second quarter, as Gabriel found him for a 28-yard touchdown in the middle of the field. It was an easy pitch and catch for Anderson, who again had a step on his man.
On the second a score, a 42-yard touchdown, he broke a tackle on his way to the end zone.
The breakout performances comes after Anderson barely saw the field against SMU. He played just 17 snaps, per Pro Football Focus, and didn't record a reception. He didn't see a much bigger role against Tulsa — he played 18 snaps, per PFF — but the Sooners made sure to utilize his 6-foot-5 frame to great results.
"I think the world of Nic," Gabriel said. "I think he’s a very special human being. How big he is, fast he is and how well he’s able to get in and out of cuts, it’s hard to do. His ability to do that. On top of him being a great person and his great work ethic, I think this is the start of something special for him. I’m excited to see where he’s going."
His teammates have been waiting for him to break out, too. The former four-star prospect played in just three games last season as he dealt with injuries, but he came into fall camp fully heathy and ready to make an impact.
"I feel like a big brother to him," OU receiver Jalil Farooq said. "I see him day to day grinding. He had a lot of injury problems last year, so him being able to shine is, you feel me, crazy? I watched him when he got here, just everything he’s doing to be the best person he can be. I feel like he deserves it, day in, day out. He’s one of the guys that, you feel me, has put in that work.”
Anderson didn't just make history on his own. Andrel Anthony, Farooq and Anderson also became just the second OU receiver trio to each have 100 yards or more in the same game.
"I’m just happy to be out here with my teammates," Anderson said. "I mean, we’re all just celebrating, having fun. That’s what it’s all about."