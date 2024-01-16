Nic Anderson nabs FWAA Freshman All-American honors
Despite coming into the year as the team's biggest question mark, Oklahoma's wide receiver room emerged as a strength throughout the 2023 campaign and will be one of their biggest weapons heading into the SEC next season, and much of that has to do with one of the best young receivers in the country.
Oklahoma redshirt freshman wide receiver Nic Anderson has been named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-America Team, according to a release from the university.
The Katy (Tex.) native made plays early and often for the Sooners in 2023, logging 38 receptions for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns on the year. Anderson's 10 touchdown receptions set a freshman record at OU and his 798 receiving yards stand as the second most ever by a freshman at Oklahoma (807 yards, CeeDee Lamb, 2017).
Anderson was one of the top deep threats in the country this season, ranking fifth nationally with 21.0 yards per reception and registering at least 100 receiving yards three times on the year, with 90+ receiving yards in five games.
Heading into his sophomore year, Anderson will headline a wide receiver room that boasts Andrel Anthony, Deion Burks, Jayden Gibson, Jalil Farooq, and a host of former blue-chip prospects just waiting for their chance to shine.
With Emmett Jones proving to be one of the best position coaches in the country and Anderson set for a massive year in 2024, the sky is the ceiling for this group as the OU offense transitions into new leadership under Seth Littrell and former five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold.
Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, basketball and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!