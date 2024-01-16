Despite coming into the year as the team's biggest question mark, Oklahoma's wide receiver room emerged as a strength throughout the 2023 campaign and will be one of their biggest weapons heading into the SEC next season, and much of that has to do with one of the best young receivers in the country.

Oklahoma redshirt freshman wide receiver Nic Anderson has been named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-America Team, according to a release from the university.

The Katy (Tex.) native made plays early and often for the Sooners in 2023, logging 38 receptions for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns on the year. Anderson's 10 touchdown receptions set a freshman record at OU and his 798 receiving yards stand as the second most ever by a freshman at Oklahoma (807 yards, CeeDee Lamb, 2017).



