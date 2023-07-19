“I think it's a great addition to the SEC,” Saban told reporters. “You have two great programs that have great traditions that have great fan support…. The map of the SEC, it is stronger than ever. I think the competition (has) always been difficult. It's going to be even more challenging because you've got two really, really good programs who have consistently, if you look at the past, been top-10 programs for a lot of years (and) won national championships.”

Speaking at SEC Media Days in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, the Alabama coach said Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC will only benefit the conference.

Nick Saban knows the SEC will only be tougher when Oklahoma and Texas join the conference in 2024. But does that diminish his excitement for their additions?

That’s been the general sentiment from coaches and players at SEC Media Days.

The future additions of Oklahoma and Texas have been a significant topic in college football since 2021, when both schools voted to join the SEC by no later than 2025. In February, both programs and the Big 12 came to an agreement on an earlier exit in 2024.

With an official date now set — July 1, 2024 — the topic was again well-discussed at Big 12 Media Days last week, and it continued in Nashville.

Saban, whose Crimson Tide will play Texas in a non-conference game in Week 2 and will also play Oklahoma in Norman next season, is looking forward to the challenge.

“They are going to add a lot to the competition,” Saban said. “I think with the new scheduling that we'll have in the future, it's more good games for fans, more diversity in who you play. So there's a lot of positives about it. From a coaching standpoint, it's going to be much more challenging to be able to compete week-in and week-out. I think when you look at the SEC, the thing that separates it is not the top, but the depth, how many good teams there are.”

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman expressed similar thoughts. While the Sooners and Razorbacks have only played three times, the Arkansas-Texas rivalry has been played 79 times and dates back to the 20th century. Pittman said he’s excited to renew the rivalry with Texas and potentially begin a new one with Oklahoma.

“I think, obviously, the State of Arkansas is ecstatic about having an opportunity to play Texas and for that matter, Oklahoma,” Pittman said. “Proximity is so good. It's so good for us… I think everybody is really excited about that. Obviously we are bringing two powerful, storied programs into the SEC. So we know they are going to be really great opponents.

“Everybody's excited. I'm excited. I'm from Oklahoma, grew up a Sooner fan until I moved out to eastern Oklahoma and became a Hog fan. I think it will be a big deal for the SEC and specifically Texas because of the old Southwest Conference rivalry.”

While the excitement is certainly there, the reception of OU and Texas joining the SEC hasn’t been without caution. LSU running back Josh Williams told reporters at SEC Media Days that the two teams “don’t know what they’re getting into.” Big 12 deputy Commissioner Tim Weiser referred to Oklahoma as a ‘reluctant bride’ during an interview with KC Sports Network last week, suggesting the Sooners only voted to join the SEC to remain connected to Texas.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey emphatically denied Weiser’s comments to reporters on Monday.

“When you think about what we're going to see next year, we have expansion, we add two historically prominent football programs in Oklahoma and Texas. And not only prominent, but successful.”