The nation's No. 145 overall prospect had been forecasted to the Sooners nearly a month ago and in that time had made his way to Norman for another visit. However, this weekend was deemed the right time for his choice.

Oklahoma went to nearly April without a single commitment but on Red-White weekend is already two-for-two-days with Jaydan Hardy announcing his commitment prior to Oklahoma's spring game kickoff.

Hardy, Texas's No. 25 prospect, chose the Sooners over a lengthy list of offers that included Alabama, Florida, LSU, Oregon, as well as in-state powers Texas and Texas A&M.

A big part of his decision stemmed from the environment that Brent Venables and co. are building in Norman.

"I like the culture that they got there, man," Hardy told Rivals.com's Nick Harris last month. "Coach Venables seems like he really has something going on. With him coming in and not having the right players to support his coaching style, and now I see that he's getting the players and the coaching built behind what he believes in."

With that thinking in mind Hardy announced his commitment to the Sooners on Saturday afternoon and becomes the second-highest ranked member of his 2024 class and pushes the Sooners into the top 25 for the first time this cycle.

