Norman — Things looked pretty good for the Sooners at the seven-minute mark of the second half. A pair of Otega Oweh layups pushed OU's lead to 68-59, and Texas Tech called a timeout as the Lloyd Noble Center crowed roared. But the Sooners learned that a lot of things can change in seven minutes. The Red Raiders immediately responded with a 7-0 run before tying the game a 73-73 with 2:52 to go. 40 seconds later, the Red Raiders took the lead. Rivaldo Soares responded with a 3-pointer, but Chance McMillian immediately countered with a 3 of his own. Down two points with 17 seconds to go, the Sooners had the ball and one last chance to stay in it. But Milos Uzan's floater missed, and the Red Raiders rebounded the ball. That put the finishing touches on the Sooners' 85-84 loss on Saturday, handing them their second-consecutive home loss in a game they had chances to win. “It’s our issue with this team," OU coach Porter Moser said. "We've got certain — some of us, we take the foot off the gas defensively. We keep fighting, and I don’t have 30 timeouts. We come out of a timeout, and we have some guys simply — I've got to tip my hat off to Chance McMillian; I thought he had a career night. "Everything matters when it’s a one-point loss." Here's a look at takeaways and notes from a gut-punch loss on Saturday:

Second-half defense dooms the Sooners

In the first half, the Sooners were solid. They held a 34-33 lead at halftime while limiting Texas Tech to just 12 of 32 (37.5%) from the floor. It was a completely different story in the second half, and it played a crucial role in the Red Raiders' late rally. They shot 18 of 25 (72%) from the floor and 5 of 10 (50%) from 3. Much of that came from McMillian, who scored 17 of his 27 points (10/13 shooting) in the final 20 minutes. Pop Isaacs added 18 points. The defense sabotaged what was one of the Sooners' best offensive performances of the season. They scored 84 points, their most in a conference game this season, on 47.5% shooting (29 of 61) and 42.3% (11 of 26) from the 3-point line. The only problem? The Sooners shot just 13 of 22 (59%) from the free throw line, while the Red Raiders shot 16 of 19 (84%). "I thought offensively, if you told me we'd have scored 84 points... I thought we did some really good things, man," Moser said. "Some really good things offensively time and time again against an elite defensive team. And our second half defense got us. And we left nine free throws on the table. That's the first time I'll probably say that this year. It's the first time I'll say, man, we didn't, our free throw shooting got us. "(Allowing) 72 percent (shooting) in the second half defense and missing your free throws is very very tough to overcome against a top-20 team, number one in the Big 12."

Notes