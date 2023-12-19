No. 7 Sooners ready for big stage against No. 11 North Carolina
It's been nothing but positives since Oklahoma began its season a few weeks ago. The Sooners' 10-0 start is already its best since the 2015-16 season. A few of those wins have come against quality opponents — Arkansas, Providence, USC and Iowa, just to name a few. The Sooners are also ranked No. 7 in the AP Poll, marking only their fourth appearance inside the top 10 since the 2017-18 season.
But for OU coach Porter Moser, there's still so much room for growth with this team.
"What we try to do is we try to have this mantra of just getting better," Moser said during his Tuesday media availability. "Hopefully you're getting better and playing your best basketball in January or February. I think we've got a huge room for improvement. What I feel this team has done is they have really embraced trying to get better... We had a film session this morning just from our practice yesterday, and they see all the mistakes they made in practice yesterday.
"Sometimes teams don't embrace it as much, and that starts with leadership. For years, you'll say your coachability of your team is based on how coachable your best players are. And our best players are really coachable. Our first eight, our eight starters are really coachable. And they know that they all have a job and they've got a big role. So I feel like I've seen that early with this team. But I think the think that I see with this is that I just feel we have a big gap to improve, and so do they. That's what I love about this team."
Things are as positive as they've been for the Sooners since Moser took over the program in 2021. But on Wednesday, he's sure to learn a lot about his team as they face their toughest test yet.
The Sooners are set to take on No. 11-ranked North Carolina at 8 p.m. (ESPN) for the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte. While it'll be a neutral-site game, the Tarheels should have a crowd advantage.
It's one of the bigger marquee non-conference games for the Sooners in recent memory, and a win would further cement their incredible start to the season. Moser is confident his team is ready.
"I think there’s no question this group is excited to compete," Moser said. "That’s the word I use – compete. Not just excited to play but compete against one of the storied programs in the country. I think someone told me yesterday Oklahoma has never beaten North Carolina in basketball. For us, that’s not something we’re telling the guys, like, 'Hey, let’s do this.' We’re telling the guys this is another team in our way right now of climbing where we want to go.
"They have a confident respect for every opponent. No different for Carolina. These guys are excited to compete against Carolina tomorrow night on this stage."
Keys to the game
— The Sooners have been diligent about playing at a faster pace this season. They're averaging 72.8 possessions per game, which ranks 127th nationally, a significant uptick from the previous two seasons. They're also averaging 14.1 fastbreak points per game, which ranks 59th nationally.
However, the challenge for the Sooners will be establishing a tempo while limiting North Carolina's pace. The Tarheels are averaging 76.0 possessions per game, the 33rd most in the country, and want to play even faster than the Sooners. Fortunately for the Sooners, they've already played a fast-paced team in Arkansas, and they limited the Razorbacks to 70 points, their second-lowest output of the season.
Expect the Sooners to implement full-court presses against the Tarheels to try and slow them down.
"We knew they wanted to play up-tempo, and we did too," Moser said of the Arkansas game. "We won the battle of transition points that game by a pretty good margin. So, we don’t want to change what we’re doing. But you want to be smart... We’re gonna keep being who we are. We’ve just gotta be better at it. It challenges you because you’re playing an extremely athletic, talented group and they do a great job with spacing. They’re gonna space you. They’re gonna run. That Carolina break, for decades, has been a staple of their traditions. That Carolina break, you’ve gotta slow that thing down.”
— RJ Davis, a 6-foot guard, leads the Tarheels with 21.6 points per game, and he's scored 26 or more in each of the last five games. Expect Otega Oweh to be the primary defender on Davis, but the Sooners will give him different looks.
"He’s on a tear," Moser said. "... You want to wear him out. He’s going to play 36-38 minutes. We’ve got to continue to run different guys at him. Wear him out with our depth. But we’ve got to make him work for everything. He moves tremendously without the ball. He’ll hunt that 3, he’ll come flying by. If you lose vision on him, he’s great at making you pay if you lose vision on him. It’ll get lost and all of a sudden he’s catching it and shooting 3. He’s just tremendous. One of the best scorers in college basketball."
— Sam Godwin and John Hugley will have a tough test defending big man Armando Bacot, who is averaging 15.2 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. Most importantly, Bacot is averaging 3.5 offensive rebounds per game. The Sooners will need to limit his opportunities at the rim and keep him from gaining second-chance opportunities
Also, look for Godwin to make an impact on the offensive glass. Godwin ranks 10th nationally in offensive rebounds (3.89 per game) despite playing under 19 minutes per game.
— The Sooners will need to watch their turnovers. They're averaging 13.1 turnovers per game, while North Carolina is averaging just 10.8.
— Both teams rank inside the top 30 in scoring offense (Oklahoma 84.4 points per game, North Carolina 84.9 ppg). Meanwhile, the Sooners rank 15th in scoring defense (61.9 ppg) while North Carolina ranks 274th (75.0).