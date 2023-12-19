It's been nothing but positives since Oklahoma began its season a few weeks ago. The Sooners' 10-0 start is already its best since the 2015-16 season. A few of those wins have come against quality opponents — Arkansas, Providence, USC and Iowa, just to name a few. The Sooners are also ranked No. 7 in the AP Poll, marking only their fourth appearance inside the top 10 since the 2017-18 season.

But for OU coach Porter Moser, there's still so much room for growth with this team.

"What we try to do is we try to have this mantra of just getting better," Moser said during his Tuesday media availability. "Hopefully you're getting better and playing your best basketball in January or February. I think we've got a huge room for improvement. What I feel this team has done is they have really embraced trying to get better... We had a film session this morning just from our practice yesterday, and they see all the mistakes they made in practice yesterday.

"Sometimes teams don't embrace it as much, and that starts with leadership. For years, you'll say your coachability of your team is based on how coachable your best players are. And our best players are really coachable. Our first eight, our eight starters are really coachable. And they know that they all have a job and they've got a big role. So I feel like I've seen that early with this team. But I think the think that I see with this is that I just feel we have a big gap to improve, and so do they. That's what I love about this team."

Things are as positive as they've been for the Sooners since Moser took over the program in 2021. But on Wednesday, he's sure to learn a lot about his team as they face their toughest test yet.

The Sooners are set to take on No. 11-ranked North Carolina at 8 p.m. (ESPN) for the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte. While it'll be a neutral-site game, the Tarheels should have a crowd advantage.

It's one of the bigger marquee non-conference games for the Sooners in recent memory, and a win would further cement their incredible start to the season. Moser is confident his team is ready.

"I think there’s no question this group is excited to compete," Moser said. "That’s the word I use – compete. Not just excited to play but compete against one of the storied programs in the country. I think someone told me yesterday Oklahoma has never beaten North Carolina in basketball. For us, that’s not something we’re telling the guys, like, 'Hey, let’s do this.' We’re telling the guys this is another team in our way right now of climbing where we want to go.

"They have a confident respect for every opponent. No different for Carolina. These guys are excited to compete against Carolina tomorrow night on this stage."