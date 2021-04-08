They’ll be among the first to admit that the first two years at Oklahoma haven’t been what everybody had hoped for or what they expected, but that doesn’t mean wide receivers Trejan Bridges and Jadon Haselwood are down in the dumps. It’s not time to write them off. With three five-star receivers from the class (joining Theo Wease), the hype was unreal for the trio. What 2020 taught Bridges and Haselwood, in completely different ways, was perseverance, and hopefully, redemption. “It wasn’t easy. It was more mental than anything,” Haselwood said. “It was just me locking it in, becoming more of a student of the game. Learning, getting mental reps every practice. Getting my work in before practice so I can catch practice and get those mental reps. “So it was definitely tough, there was days I didn’t want to do it, but I knew I had to. And it’s for me and my team. It wasn’t just me being selfish at all, it was me trying to get back and help my team and contribute.” Haselwood’s struggles started before the season when he suffered a major knee injury during a non-football, non-contact manner. He fought his way back to play late in the season and surprised many by opting out of the Cotton Bowl.

Haselwood didn’t go into detail about that decision, but he said he’s all-in as it gets now and ready to show why he was the No. 1-ranked overall receiver for the 2019 class. Side-by-side with Haselwood was Bridges. After being suspended by the NCAA following OU’s victory in the 2019 Big 12 championship game, everybody knew he would miss at least the first five games of the 2020 season. As Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson returned to the field, who were also suspended, there was Bridges lurking in no man’s land. Uncertain of when he would be cleared and could finally get back out there. “I mean it was a long, kinda long, stressful type of situation,” Bridges said. “Again, it was an obstacle. I’ve had multiple obstacles that I have had to face. It was a long learning experience. I learned a lot through just watching and helping my team. Again, it was like I had to take what I learned and take the negative and turn it into a positive. It was a long learning experience. I was able to take things little by little and stay out there and help my team and do what I could do at the time I can.” Frustrations, for sure, but Bridges finally got the a-OK before OU took on Iowa State in the Big 12 championship game. Not the season he imagined, but that moment righted that ship and has Bridges in a good place physically and mentally. “It was a relief off of my shoulders. It was a long time coming,” Bridges said. “I didn’t stop working. I kept it going. I kept helping the team and doing what we had to do to get to the Big 12 championship stage. “Of course, when I got the news, the first thing I did was call my mom. I had to let her know. Once I saw her smile, I knew everything was back on track.” Head coach Lincoln Riley said it was a clean slate for the receivers, and Haselwood and Bridges are looking to take full advantage of that and make their mark in 2021.

Gray with a mature mindset OU needed some help in the running back room heading into the season, whether it was through recruiting or the transfer portal. The Sooners got that boost when former Tennessee running back Eric Gray decided to become the third former Vol to transfer to OU. He hasn’t been there long, but it’s easy to see he’s made a positive first impression with running backs coach DeMarco Murray. “The first word that comes to mind about Eric Gray is a pro,” Murray said. “He's a true pro on and off the field. He's a guy that shows up early, stays late, extremely smart. The transition for him offensively, scheme-wise has been very, honestly, easy for him. And our offense is extremely complicated. I'm still obviously learning every day. “You can just kinda tell his professionalism and his approach to the game, and what he wants to accomplish. It's been great. He's a heck of a player. Great person, great young man. We're fortunate to have him here.” Gray brings a different set of skills compared to the returning Kennedy Brooks and also provides two quality seasons’ worth of experience from his time with the Vols.