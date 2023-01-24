And this might be the toughest week of the season yet. Doesn’t seem fair, but that’s the hand the Sooners have been dealt.

There are a lot of maybes and what could have been moments for the Sooners this season, but as it stands, Porter Moser’s group is 11-8 overall and 2-5 in the Big 12 and trending downward.

Maybe if Sam Houston didn’t happen in the season opener. Or maybe if Oklahoma could have figured out a way vs. Texas or Iowa State.

OU begins this two-game stretch at No. 11 TCU on Tuesday evening. Then leaves the Big 12, which you figure would be a good thing, but it’s to welcome No. 2 Alabama to Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday.

Cannot catch a break.

Can’t catch one and can’t create one for themselves so far, but all you can do is get back out there and try to figure things out.

Six of OU’s losses have come by four points or less and all three of OU’s home conference losses (UT, ISU, Baylor) have been by one possession.

Doesn’t exactly make you feel better, but it is what it is at this point. The Sooners have played themselves right out of the NCAA tournament conversation for this week, and it’s just a time for no excuses.

You can point to any number of things as to why the Sooners haven’t been able to close out games. The free throw disparity. The rebounding disadvantage. The breakdowns in the final minutes. They’re all valid, but it’s almost February. It doesn’t matter.

Figure it out.

There’s still time, but that hourglass is slowly dripping down.

Living with freshmen mistakes

Moser loves to say freshman point guard Milos Uzan isn’t a freshman anymore because of how much Uzan has played and the crunch-time situations he has been a part of.

It’s half joking because you need Uzan to act older than his years, but you realize there are still going to be those freshman moments.

“It's a fine line because he's gonna make some mistakes,” Moser said. “And you got to live with his mistakes. It's why it's so hard to play freshmen right now. With these games that are possession by possession, you gotta live with some mistakes with some freshmen. You gotta live with some mistakes And how many you live with, it's hard in these one-possession games.

“And Los, I still got to live with some mistakes. He knows it right away. He's shrunk that gap of mistakes so much. And that's what you want. He really has shrunk that gap of mistakes. But he's still gonna make some. Everybody is.”

Uzan has played his way into the starting lineup and that won’t change. But he does have 10 turnovers in the last three games, and it’s something OU needs to limit going forward.

Getting Sherfield going

Starting guard Grant Sherfield has scored 23 points in the first half of the last two games. He has not notched a single point in the second half.

The Sooners cannot and will not win that way.

A lot is put on his plate. Opposing scouting reports are all about Sherfield. Moser cannot afford to have Sherfield on the bench for even the briefest amount of time.

It’s all adding up.

“We’ve been talking about a lot of things, as I do with all the players,” Moser said. “He wants to win. He puts a lot of pressure on himself. Teams are double teaming him, just like I said before. I thought at the beginning of the game, he got Tanner three wide open 3s and I think he got Jacob a wide-open 3.

“You’ve just got to maintain that, and just know there’s a million ways you can help your team to win. Guarding at the end, playing really good defense, getting guys shots. He’s been really, really good for us at times. With him, I want to help him. That’s my job to help him. To help him stay confident, figure things out, navigate.”

Take Baylor, for example. He played 19 of 20 minutes in the first half with eight points but had nothing left in the offensive tank after playing another 19 of 20 minutes in the second half. Sherfield (38) and Jalen Hill (34) were the only two OU players to log more than 30 minutes vs. the Bears, but Sherfield feels like a constant no matter what the game situation is.



