Oklahoma softball can officially dump the suitcase and put it back in the closet. As challenging and grueling of a schedule as head coach Patty Gasso attempted to make for 2023, the Sooners are home the rest of the way.

Well, in Oklahoma, anyway. OU will head to Tulsa next Tuesday and to Oklahoma State next weekend, but unless something drastically changes, the Sooners will be going back and forth between Norman and Oklahoma City to close out the season.

The Sooners haven’t been home since April 8 but that will change with a three-game set against Kansas, beginning 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. The game was moved from a night contest because of expected inclement weather hitting the area Friday night.

“This has been a tough season of travel. I think our team would tell you that,” Gasso said. “They've been troopers. They really have. So I've been really proud of that… This is already our last home weekend and they're like where have we been? On the road for three weeks? Midweek to LSU. There's no rest for the weary.

“I've got to find a grind for them. I have to because when we play at the World Series, it really leans a lot in our favor. It's a little bit easier to play in that. But I need them to feel what it means to not be easy, and I think they're going to be feeling that next weekend as well as LSU and a few other places that we've been to. I like how the schedule played out. I think they've handled it really well.”

No matter the task, the Sooners have been up to it. Playing UCLA in California? No problem. Going to Baton Rouge to take on LSU? Did that, too. Whenever OU could take a step up in competition in a neutral or road environment, Gasso didn’t hesitate.

It’s worked as No. 1 OU is 42-1 overall and 12-0 in the Big 12. The Sooners enter the weekend on a 34-game winning streak, and OU could clinch the Big 12 regular season championship this weekend.

Gasso created the grind, but the Sooners powered through it.

*It is indeed senior weekend for the Sooners. OU will be honoring its four super seniors (Grace Lyons, Grace Green, Haley Lee and Alex Storako) following Sunday afternoon’s game vs. KU.

Lee and Storako both transferred to OU after last season, but there will be something special about the weekend for Lyons and Green. They’ve been synonymous with the Sooners for a long time and have been a part of some incredible memories, and hopefully more to come.

“Green and Lyons – I guess they’re the golden girls with this team right now,” Gasso said. “They’ve been through a lot of national championships, a lot of victorious sides during their career here.

“I still will tell you Grace Lyons, right now, is the best shortstop in the country. Grace Green, behind the scenes, is the glue to our team. She is that calm, gives that motherly advice. She has dealt with injuries in her career but has stayed with us. She brings more value than anybody would know.”

*OU is coming off a three-game sweep and three shutouts in Waco against Baylor. It doesn’t matter who it is between Jordy Bahl, Nicole May, Kierston Deal and Storako, they’ve gotten the job done.

OU hasn’t allowed more than one run in a game since April 2, which just happened to be a 10-2 run-rule victory vs. Texas.

The pitching has been simply dominant, and it has made it near impossible for opponents to successfully plan against the OU staff.

“If I put us in that situation, it’s a lot of planning,” Gasso said. “It’s a lot of practice. It’s a lot of moving your pitching machines. It’s trying to simulate these pitchers, but not many people can. So that’s really to their advantage. I think when you’re having to prepare or plan for three elite pitchers, and a lefty freshman who can come in and get the job done, it could be a nightmare for some teams. And I think we’re finding that playing itself out.”