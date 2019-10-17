Oklahoma's defensive back recruiting seemed to be headed down a twisted path but as more time passes it becomes clear the Sooners are making a run at a few long-time top targets. One could be considering a defection from a big rival. Could another be considering jumping on board after spurning the Sooners earlier in the season?

And could there be a new defensive lineman to know? It's time to get WOKE.

WOKElahoma - October 16, 2019